8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering

By Siobhan Grogan
The Independent
 4 days ago

Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier.

Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins.

Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less on maximum setting – before they need recharging, so those with very large homes would still be best sticking to a mains-powered model. Anyone with a smaller home or who wants to whizz around quickly should be well-served by a cordless vacuum.

Though all the models we tested were stick vacuums, all can also be used in handheld mode to clean upholstery or the inside of cars. Other useful features to look out for include LED headlights to show hidden dirt, anti-tangle technology to deal with pet hair and detachable batteries for easy charging.

Those with allergies may prefer to choose a model that uses dustbags, while anyone with a lot of furniture and difficult corners to clean should consider vacuums with flexible wands and swivelling brush heads.

How we tested

We tested all these vacuums on our carpets and various hard floors including laminate, tiles and vinyl. We also ran them over furniture and blitzed the corners of ceilings to judge battery life, weight, how easy each vacuum was to empty and store and, of course, how clean our house looked afterwards.

The best cordless vacuum cleaners for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Dyson v15 detect absolute cordless vacuum: £529.99, Dyson.co.uk
  • Best cordless vacuum for allergy sufferers – Gtech Pro 2 cordless vacuum: £199.99, Gtech.co.uk
  • Best cordless vacuum for pet owners – Shark IZ201UKT cordless vacuum: £259, Sharkclean.co.uk
  • Best cordless vacuum for hard floors – Samsung Jet 90 pro cordless vacuum: £449, Samsung.com
  • Best cordless vacuum for longer cleans – Eufy Homevac S11 infinity cordless stick vacuum cleaner: £139.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget cordless vacuum – Proscenic P10 Pro cordless vacuum cleaner: £169, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best lightweight cordless vacuum – Hoover H-free 500 cordless vacuum cleaner: £129, Hooverdirect.co.uk
  • Best cordless vacuum for in-between cleans – AEG QX9 cordless vacuum cleaner: £399.99, Aeg.co.uk

Dyson v15 Detect absolute cordless vacuum

Gtech pro 2 cordless vacuum

Shark IZ201UKT cordless vacuum

Samsung jet 90 pro cordless vacuum

Eufy homevac S11 infinity cordless stick vacuum cleaner

Proscenic P10 pro cordless vacuum cleaner

Hoover H-free 500 cordless vacuum cleaner

AEG QX9 cordless vacuum cleaner

Cordless vacuum cleaner FAQs

What are the main features to look for in a cordless vacuum?

Are cordless vacuums powerful enough?

Tanks or bags?

How often do you need to charge them?

Benefits vs corded

The verdict: Cordless vacuums

