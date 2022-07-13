Fantasy Football News

After researching all 32 teams over the past two months, it’s time to find some hidden gems for fantasy teams. So here’s a look at my sleeper team for 2022:. In the high-stakes market, a team cheating the quarterback position gains an edge in depth at running back and wide receiver. The Saints have some questions to be answered about their top receiving options. Will Michael Thomas regain his elite form? Will the NFL suspend Alvin Kamara? New Orleans still has the same offensive coaching staff, pointing to much more passing attempts in 2022. In addition, they improved their wide receiver depth. Winston passed for 5,000 yards in 2019 with 34 scores. In my first round of projections, he ranked 21st at quarterback. If the Saints allow him to throw over 600 times, Winston will beat his expected outcome by a wide margin. Ideally, his best value comes as an upside QB2, with potential starting value as the season progresses.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO