Atlanta, GA

Fantasy Football News

fantasydata.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons signed second-round defensive end Arnold Ebiketie to a rookie deal on Wednesday that is estimated to have a total value of $9.69 million while carrying a salary cap hit of $1.76 million in 2022. The Falcons traded their 43rd and 114th overall picks to the New York Giants...

fantasydata.com

Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft: Rounds 21-25

Set to kick off their 47th season as an NFL franchise later this month, the Seahawks have had no shortage of star power during their nearly five decades of existence since beginning play in 1976. In a world without realism, what would a fantasy team featuring Seattle legends from different...
The Associated Press

Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion, was chosen by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise. “A tough decision,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. “I would liken it to deciding what to order at a five-star restaurant.” Texas used the third pick on Kumar Rocker, a 6-foot-5 right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year. Rocker will be reunited with Rangers minor league pitcher Jack Leiter, his teammate on Vanderbilt’s 2019 NCAA baseball championship team. Texas chose Leiter with the No. 2 pick last year.
PFF Doubles Down on Julio Jones to Colts

Last month Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed included wide receiver Julio Jones to the Indianapolis Colts in his "one move every team should make" article, and roughly three weeks later, he's doubling down. When asked in his mail bag where the still-available Jones might end up, the Colts were the...
Fantasy Case Against A.J. Brown: A Lateral Move to Philadelphia

The summer is here, meaning we’re getting closer to the start of fantasy football drafts. Success in those drafts will come from landing terrific bargains in the middle to late rounds while avoiding players who could see their numbers decline compared to 2021. That latter exercise isn’t easy, however, especially in the case of players who are among the elite at their position or are coming off breakout seasons in the stat sheets.
Fantasy Football 2022 Top Sleeper Candidates: Mecole Hardman Could Be a Steal

After researching all 32 teams over the past two months, it’s time to find some hidden gems for fantasy teams. So here’s a look at my sleeper team for 2022:. In the high-stakes market, a team cheating the quarterback position gains an edge in depth at running back and wide receiver. The Saints have some questions to be answered about their top receiving options. Will Michael Thomas regain his elite form? Will the NFL suspend Alvin Kamara? New Orleans still has the same offensive coaching staff, pointing to much more passing attempts in 2022. In addition, they improved their wide receiver depth. Winston passed for 5,000 yards in 2019 with 34 scores. In my first round of projections, he ranked 21st at quarterback. If the Saints allow him to throw over 600 times, Winston will beat his expected outcome by a wide margin. Ideally, his best value comes as an upside QB2, with potential starting value as the season progresses.
