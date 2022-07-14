ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning photo shows Buck Supermoon illuminating night sky over Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M05Zv_0gfcoDfx00
Photo: Kevin Tangy

BOSTON — Photographers across the world captured stunning images of the Buck Supermoon on Wednesday night.

Skygazers in Massachusetts got a special treat, including in Boston, where photographer Kevin Tangy snapped a picture of the full moon illuminating the night sky over the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge.

Ricci LaCentra shared this amazing image of the buck moon rising over Nahant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GudMt_0gfcoDfx00
Buck moon rising over Nahant (Ricci LaCentra)

Cameron Reardon shared this photo from the south shore of the moon rise at Peggotty Beach in Scituate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzKKM_0gfcoDfx00
Buck moon at Peggotty Beach in Scituate (Cameron Reardon)

Check out this series of incredible shots of the moonrise from Jason Sheehan in Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyPKg_0gfcoDfx00
Buck moon in Boston Buck moon in Boston (Jason Sheehan)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTLAo_0gfcoDfx00
Buck moon in Boston Buck moon in Boston (Jason Sheehan)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUSPf_0gfcoDfx00
Buck moon in Boston Buck moon in Boston (Jason Sheehan)

Ginger DeShaney also snapped a beautiful black-and-white photo showing the moon over Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNTKT_0gfcoDfx00
Credit: Ginger DeShaney

In New Hampshire, photographer Pratap Chowdary Ghanta took a photo of the moon positioned behind a lighthouse on Great Island Common in New Castle.

Other social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #BuckMoon, #BuckMoon2022 and #BuckSupermoon.

To see more images, click here.

