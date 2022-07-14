PENNS MANOR HIRES NEW ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are being charged after an alleged robbery where a man was beaten and threatened at gunpoint at a Windber home. On June 13, Windber police were sent to the 500 block of Main Street for what was later described as a completed armed robbery, according to the criminal complaint. The man told police he went to the home to meet with 20-year-old James Alan Rickabaugh, of Tyrone, who he allegedly met on Tinder. However, the man reported there were two other people in the home: 21-year-old Tyanne Joy Dempsie, of Windber, and 28-year-old Qudir Elijah White, of Conemaugh.

