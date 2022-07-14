ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

PENNS MANOR HIRES NEW ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 2 days ago

On Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board hired a...

www.wpxz1041fm.com

Comments / 0

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong County woman accused of stealing Trafford family's dog

An Armstrong County woman is accused of stealing a Trafford family’s dog. Molly Bureau, of Cadogan, is charged with two counts of theft in a criminal complaint filed by Trafford police. Eva Hodgdon told police that Bureau never returned her 1-year-old black German shepherd — named Nani Nyx —...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

100-mile yard sale going through Elk and Clearfield Counties

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 25th annual 100-mile yard sale is being held by the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation. Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization. This year’s sale takes place from Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 16. For a map of where everything is make sure to check out the Quehanna […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Punxsutawney, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Manor, PA
City
Punxsutawney, PA
Manor, PA
Education
FanSided

Penn State Football: Black, Orange, and Maize are the new White

Penn State Football is famous for its yearly White Out game in front of 109,000 fans. The tables will turn in 2022. Penn State Football has created one of the greatest atmospheres in college football by having a simple request of fans, “WEAR WHITE.” This phenomenon creates what Kirk Herbstreit once called, “An Avalanche of sound.”
PENN, PA
wtae.com

SWAT, police at incident in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Uniontown police and Pennsylvania State Police spent several hours Saturday engaged in a standoff with a resident on Mifflin Street. Uniontown police say it was a domestic matter involving a man and his girlfriend, resulting from an altercation between the two. Uniontown Police say the man...
UNIONTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Man dead after crash in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Pine Township. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford. According to the report, the crash occurred at the 300 block of Wexford-Bayne...
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

State police vehicle involved in crash in Fayette County

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 911 dispatchers said a state police vehicle was involved in a crash in Menallen Township, Fayette County, late Thursday night. The crash happened on Laurel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. A second vehicle was involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. There was no...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Curwensville Lake Christmas in July

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Curwensville Lake is celebrating Christmas a little early this year with a Christmas in July celebration. The event begins on Saturday, July, 16th, and features many activities. All of the planned activities hope to induce the sense of an all-out celebration. There are even some cash prizes for the campsite […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Trio charged for alleged armed robbery in Windber

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are being charged after an alleged robbery where a man was beaten and threatened at gunpoint at a Windber home. On June 13, Windber police were sent to the 500 block of Main Street for what was later described as a completed armed robbery, according to the criminal complaint. The man told police he went to the home to meet with 20-year-old James Alan Rickabaugh, of Tyrone, who he allegedly met on Tinder. However, the man reported there were two other people in the home: 21-year-old Tyanne Joy Dempsie, of Windber, and 28-year-old Qudir Elijah White, of Conemaugh.
WINDBER, PA
NewsBreak
Education
WTAJ

Unfinished repairs to home gets Elk County man charges

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Thousands of dollars worth of unfinished work for home improvement has landed a Ridgway man charges, according to police. The homeowner told police that Jeffrey Schatz, 50, of Schatz Hometown Masonry signed a contract in July 2019 for home improvement repairs totaling $24,200 at a home at the 500 block of […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Scammed Out of $3,500

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was recently scammed out of $3,500.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 67-year-old Franklin man was contacted around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 by an unknown person claiming to be with Spectrum. Police say the unknown individual “conned the...
FRANKLIN, PA
977rocks.com

Two Horses Go Missing In Jackson Twp.

A local farmer is asking for help in locating two missing horses. The horses went missing earlier this morning from their farm on Textor Hill Road in Jackson Township. The farm is located near Burr Lane by the Evans City Sportsmen Club. They are described as large horses with dark...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Daylight traffic detour to start in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Monday, PennDOT announced there will be a detour in place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Route 4009 (Husband Road) in Somerset Borough. Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will begin full-depth reclamation work on July 18. It will begin on 2.6 miles of Husband Road, and traffic will […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona meal prep businesses open storefront

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Sometimes meal prepping can be so exhausting. Plus you add in the fact that some food just isn’t that healthy for you or there are allergy concerns. Well say no more, ZeNom Bites and Primal Eats have got you covered. Jennifer Hoyer started her meal-prepping business during the pandemic to help […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State police find missing Vintondale woman

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Indiana and Cambria counties were searching for a missing, possibly endangered Vintondale woman. Update: Troopers report that Yerty was found said at around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. They want to thank everyone for their part to help locate the woman. You can read the original story below.
VINTONDALE, PA

