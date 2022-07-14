ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “I’m Sorry” | Episode 76

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBxPi_0gfcmWGw00

Source: n/a / other


R. Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, and Lore’l and Eva have a lot to say about that. Meanwhile, Method Man opens up about a past interaction with Destiny’s Child and apologizes to Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle. Plus, the ladies undress a cheating scandal on a cruise that resulted in a 60-person brawl.

The Final Question To Undress got real.  Can men ever have a truly platonic friendship with a woman?


If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Do you need some fashion inspo? Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Hustle

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Wireless Fest & More

Wireless Festival shut down the United Kingdom this weekend and lets just say we might not be getting our American entertainers back after this one. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile...
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

Kirk Franklin Addresses Canceling R. Kelly’s Music: “It’s Very Difficult To Separate An Artist From The Art”

R. Kelly‘s sentencing has everyone offering their opinion on his legal situation. Kirk Franklin is the latest to address the defamed singer when speaking on his supposed cancelation for sexually abusing minors. TMZ caught up with the choir director when he stepped out in New York City — promoting his social justice reform-themed album, Kingdom Book One— asking him if fans should still listen to an artist’s music after immoral actions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Method Man
Person
R Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dm#Macys Com
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Morning Hustle

AFAF: Will My Family Be Offended If I Jump The Broom?

Today’s Asking For a Friend came in the form of a DM. A Hustler wrote us and said that she’s in an interracial relationship with a white man but has always dreamed of jumping the broom at her wedding ceremony. Now she’s afraid that she may offend her family and the culture by carrying out the tradition with her caucasian fiancé.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy