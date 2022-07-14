43-year-old Jayme Robert Penner killed, juvenile in critical condition after a rollover crash in Pahrump (Pahrump, NV)

Authorities identified 43-year-old Jayme Robert Penner as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured his juvenile passenger on July 1 in Pahrump.

The fatal car crash took place on Lola Lane, north of west Wilson Road shortly before 10 p.m. According to the investigation reports, Penner was heading south on Lola Lane in a Toyota Rav 4 when he failed to maintain his travel lane. The car went over the center yellow line and into the northbound travel lane. After that, the car continued to travel into a dirt shoulder where the left side of his vehicle hit a stucco wall.

Penner then continued to travel south along the wall when his car flipped over, ejecting him and his passenger. Penner died of his injuries at the scene. The passenger was identified as a juvenile female and was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. No other details are made available.

The crash remains under review.

Source: 8 News Now