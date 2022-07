The Prescott Antique Auto Club Monthly Cruise-in scheduled for Thursday, July 21, 2022, has been canceled because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The Cruise ins are held the third Thursday of every month at the BMO Harris Bank parking lot at the corner of Montezuma and Sheldon streets from 4 p.m. to dark. Only the July Cruise-in has been canceled at this point, with the next cruise-in scheduled for Aug. 18.

