The Staircase: HBO series on infamous Durham case devotes a full episode to the 'owl theory'

Today's most-watched shows include Stranger Things, Resident Evil, and Alone. Stranger Things continues its stranglehold on the Netflix's daily Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, July 15. It's been No. 1 every day this month so far, and this weekend's Netflix releases aren't going to push it out of the top spot. It may get dethroned next week, though, when Virgin River returns for Season 4. No. 2 is a new one on the list, the video game adaptation Resident Evil, a cheesy piece of sci-fi horror. No. 3 is survival reality series Alone. No. 4 is true crime docuseries D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?, a look at the crowd-pleasing mystery of the titular airplane hijacker. Superhero hit The Umbrella Academy rounds out the top 5. Further down the list, CW teen drama All American has slid off the list, replaced by All American: Homecoming. I guess people finished All American and moved on to the spin-off.
Comments / 0