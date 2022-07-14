ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA owner: Nets could decide not to honor Kevin Durant's trade request

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets has made him one of the most talented players to make themselves available while still in their prime.

Reports now indicate that the Nets may be sticking to their guns, either awaiting a trade package that gives the team young talent, All-Star leadership or a plethora of future draft picks, or deciding to keep the former MVP.

One NBA team owner told Yahoo! Sports, that Brooklyn doesn’t have to trade the sharpshooting forward:

“Not really an issue of players seeking trades with multiple years [remaining],” the rival team owner said. “Honestly, players in that position can test their leverage, but at the end of the day, they’re under contract and you don’t have to trade them.”

This comes just days after reports come out that former seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving wants to stay with the organization. An improving relationship between the Nets front office and Durant’s friend, Irving, could be extremely beneficial for bringing the slender forward back.

