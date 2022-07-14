ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “I’m Sorry” | Episode 76

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR. Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, and Lore’l and Eva have a lot to say about that. Meanwhile, Method Man opens up about a...

Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
Erykah Badu Twerks on Stage With Megan Thee Stallion and the Internet Has Jokes

Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn’t one of them. Well, depending on who you ask. Ms. Erykah joined Megan Thee Stallion, who’s currently touring overseas, in Switzerland recently. In a clip posted by Meg, Badu gives her best twerk take, much to the delight of all the Hotties in attendance.
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
Beyonce
Method Man
R Kelly
The Independent

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s unofficial biography is available to pre-order now

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, which will be published on Thursday 21 July, is the latest tell-all, unofficial biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The book, which has been written by Tom Bower – an investigative journalist and the so-called master of unauthorised biographies – is due to provide a unique insight into the royal couple. The title is more than a year in the works, with Bower interviewing royal insiders, friends, and foes - including those “who have never spoken before”. As such, the latest release is eagerly anticipated and is said to uncover every...
Reality Tea

Alfonso Ribeiro Joins Tyra Banks As Co-Host Of Dancing With The Stars

More changes are coming to Dancing With The Stars for season 31. Previously, ABC announced that the long-running competition series would move to Disney+, making it the streamer’s first ever live program. Now, they’ve just announced a brand new co-host is joining in on the fun — Alfonso Ribeiro. Carlton from The Fresh Prince of […] The post Alfonso Ribeiro Joins Tyra Banks As Co-Host Of Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
