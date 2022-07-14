ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

BCPD swears in 2 new officers

baycitysentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers John Alvarez and Charles Coombs were sworn in as new Bay City Police Officers by Chief Robert Lister at a ceremony at City Hall...

www.baycitysentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
baycitysentinel.com

Bay City man killed in motorcycle-truck mishap

A Bay City man died from a pickup truck-motorcycle collision in the 4300 Block of 7th Street Sunday evening, July 10, Bay City Police said. When officers arrived at the accident scene at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, they began providing medical assistance to the driver of the motorcycle, reports show.
BAY CITY, TX
cw39.com

Stealing from job lands Bay City woman in federal prison

GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) – A Bay City woman has been ordered to federal prison after admitting defrauding a company of nearly half a million dollars, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Thursday. Kimberly Knebel Janise, 47, pleaded guilty April 5. U.S. District Judge Jeffery V. Brown sentenced her to...
BAY CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
City
Bay City, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
Bay City, TX
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Neighbors afraid following deadly house party near Alvin

ALVIN, Texas - Neighbors are fearing for their lives after a deadly house party in near Alvin. The shooting happened at a home around the 1500 block of County Road 149. BACKGROUND: 1 dead, others injured during shooting at party in Brazoria County. A neighbor tells FOX 26, she feared...
ALVIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Nixon Smiley High School#Wcjc#Ems#Bcpd March 7
baycitysentinel.com

The Reverend Lawrence Prestidge Gwin

The Reverend Lawrence Prestidge Gwin, Jr. (Fr. Hoss) died Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born December 23, 1959, in Houston, Texas, to Lawrence Prestidge Gwin and Rebekah Witherspoon Pannill Gwin. Hoss graduated from Texas Military Institute, The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Mississippi School of...
MATAGORDA, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Maple Starts New Community with 1200 Homes

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Maple Development Group is developing a 433-acre community called Pecan Ranch in Brazoria County, south of Houston. The Pecan Ranch community in the Village of Bonney is Maple’s third development project, running in parallel with Maple View and Maple Grove. The development will feature a total of 1,200 residential lots with a mix of sizes as part of a master plan community. Phase One will contain 500 lots. Retail is planned for future phases.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Hundreds of fish dying in Houston area neighborhood's dry pond

RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of fish are dying in a Houston-area pond as a devastating drought continues across Texas. Residents in the Lakes of Mission Grove neighborhood in Richmond reached out to FOX 26 with their concerns. Over the last few days, they say hundreds of fish started to die.
RICHMOND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kwhi.com

NUMEROUS FIRE DEPARTMENTS BATTLE 300-ACRE FIRE NEAR COLUMBUS

Around 30 fire departments from several counties have endured a multi-day effort to fight a grass fire spreading hundreds of acres in Colorado County. The fire began Monday morning in the area of County Road 103 and Highway 71, south of Columbus. Initial reports stated the fire was 50-60 acres in size, but it grew to 300 acres by Monday night.
COLUMBUS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy