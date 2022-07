(Fargo, ND) -- The state of North Dakota is offering up to $1 million worth of match free grants to cities, counties, and tribal entities to build new places and spaces. "Placemaking is all about vibrancy. It's all about that feel that you get when you are in a community or in a downtown where maybe there is music, there's green space, maybe there is art," said Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel.

