Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers president Art Rooney II hasn't ruled out keeping scoreboard ketchup bottles

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
The two giant ketchup bottles above the scoreboard are one of the most iconic parts of the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field. But with the franchise signing a new naming rights agreement with Acrisure LLC, Heinz Field becomes Acrisure Stadium and the world is all upside down for Steelers fans.

According to team president Art Rooney II, the iconic bottles might yet be saved. Rooney indicated that the team and Kraft Heinz are talking about some sort of sponsorship agreement that means the bottles might get to stay.

“We are optimistic and hopeful and hopeful we’ll continue to have a sponsorship relationship. … Who knows? The ketchup bottles could be part of that. We’ll see.”

Given that the majority of Steelers fans are going to continue to call it Heinz Field, it only makes sense to keep some signage at the stadium.

