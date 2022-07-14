ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

Front Royal Construction and Closures

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Front Royal will have contractor, General Excavation Inc (GEI) doing storm water drainage repairs with lane. closure on Duck Street between Riverview Drive and Cedar Drive July 18-29, 2022 between the hours of...

Inside Nova

Manassas staff reviewing plans for 36-unit town house project

A big Northern Virginia developer is looking to make its first entree into Manassas. McLean-based Elm Street Development, which has dozens of residential and mixed-use properties around the region, is seeking approval to build 36 new townhome units on two acres just south of the Virginia Railway Express Station, adjacent to the 24-unit Manassas Arms apartment complex at 8812 Wesley Ave.
MANASSAS, VA
Augusta Free Press

Warren County: Interstate 81 Exit 300 improvements begin Sunday

Construction is scheduled to start Sunday night, July 17, at Interstate 81 exit 300, the interchange with I-66 in Warren County. The $7.1 million project will extend the acceleration lane from westbound I-66 to southbound I-81, and replace the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road). During the...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Under-strength County Planning Commission approves tourist rentals and votes to deny sports center permit

The Warren County Planning Commission held a 3 ½ hour regular meeting on July 13, short two members, after last month’s sudden resignation of commission member Joe Longo and the absence of South River District’s Kaylee Richardson. That proved a problem early as the commission considered the old business of an amendment of Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code relating to data centers. The amendment provides a by-right use for data centers in the Industrial (I) and Light Industrial (LI) zones. Chairman Richard Myers reminded the members that he had recused himself from consideration of the ordinance change due to his previous employments, so the 2-remaining members, Vice Chairman Hugh Henry and commissioner Scott Kersjes, could no longer form a quorum.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Stanley Fire Department respond to a structure fire

The Stanley Fire Department reports in a press release responding to a structure fire involving a cabin in the Park Circle Road area. The subdivision is adjacent to the Shenandoah National Park in extremely rugged terrain. Thurs. night July 14 Firefighters used four wheel drive engines to reach the site...
STANLEY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of July 18-22

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and...
CULPEPER, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. could allow Labor Day exemption to ban on roadway solicitation

Next week, Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors will hear recommendations against relaxing its ban on roadside solicitations, and its chair will introduce a proposal for a Labor Day weekend exemption. Loudoun County has prohibited the solicitation of contributions from drivers and passengers on county highways since 2013. Chair Phyllis...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to suspicious activity and reckless driving

A Fri. July 15 press release from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports a high speed chase after suspicious activity. Thursday afternoon the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of suspicious activity and reckless driving. A female was spotted switching license plates on cars in a parking...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

July 16, 2022

Schools, students, and law enforcement from around Virginia will be honored today in Harrisonburg for the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety. The banquet will honor those who demonstrated exemplary efforts to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers. 15 categories will be awarded, with most...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Spotted Lanternfly Update and Quarantine Details

The conversation for Extension Office Friday on The Valley Today with Janet Michael welcomed back Extension Agents Mark Sutphin & Joanne Royaltey from the Frederick County Extension Office. Mark & Joanne work out of the VCE-Frederick County office but also serve Clarke, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. Today was an update on the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) invasion and discussion about the expanded quarantine area. Mark & Joanne explained why the quarantine is in place and was expanded plus they said that reporting SLF on your property is no longer necessary. Joanne gave some do’s and don’ts for “disposing” of the pest and examples for getting kids involved. Click here to listen to the conversation.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

18-year-old killed in Leesburg vehicle crash involving tractor trailer

Police say an 18-year-old man was killed after the SUV he was driving collided with a tractor trailer truck in Leesburg, Virginia, early Saturday morning. Leesburg police said they received reports of the crash on the southbound Leesburg bypass (Route 15) near Edwards Ferry Road NE in Leesburg, shortly before 3 a.m.
LEESBURG, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Frederick; Shenandoah The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Northeastern Hardy County in eastern West Virginia Southeastern Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wardensville, or 16 miles south of Romney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Wardensville, Rio, Gravel Springs, Capon Springs and Wilde Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Lenny Millholland on scams and avoiding them

Scams have increased across Virginia and is a real concern for Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. We plan to talk to Sheriff Millholland once a month to see what concerns or what is happening in Frederick County. For the month of June and July Sheriff Millholland tells us that the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Medical cannabis dispensaries near openings in Huntington and Fairfax

The Fairfax County area’s first medical cannabis dispensaries are almost ready to make their debuts. Beyond/Hello, one of four companies allowed to sell cannabis in Virginia and owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is opening a location in Huntington along Richmond Highway, as FFXnow reported in April. That store is set...
FAIRFAX, VA
NBC Washington

Family Located After Child Found Alone in Loudoun County, Virginia

The family of a young child has been located after the child was found alone in Sterling, Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The child was found in the 100 block of W. Church Road, at the intersection with N. Sterling Boulevard, in Sterling. The child is about 4 to 6 years old, authorities said.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Fun activities taking place at Madison County Fair

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Fair has been taking place this week. It runs through Saturday, with various events such as a tractor pull and corn hole tournament. Tickets for adults are $5 and children under the age of 10 get in for free. For more...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

3 reasons to buy an intergenerational home

Intergenerational homes can take many forms, from a building where each person has their own unit to a large residence with shared common spaces. The idea is to bring together more than one generation under the same roof. Here are three reasons why this concept has been gaining in popularity.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

