Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City officer rescues man from bay

By Lynda Cohen
 2 days ago
An Atlantic City police officer rescued a man from the bay Tuesday.

Police were called to the first block of North Trenton Avenue just before 1 p.m. for the report of a man in distress in the bay, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Officers Rebecca Seabrook and John Bell found a 43-year-old Dubai man floating against the pilings of a dock in the rear of the residence, according to the report.

The man was unresponsive and going in and out of consciousness, Aristizabal said.

Seabrook, who is certified in water rescue, swam to the man and pulled him to a boat that was docked at a neighboring residence, according to the report.

Emergency medical personnel were on scene and assisted in pulling the man onto the boat.

The man, whose name was not released, regained consciousness and was treated at the scene before being transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus.

He is listed in good condition, and expected to make a full recovery.

Family members said the man was visiting from Dubai and accidentally fell off the dock and into the water.

The Atlantic City Fire Department also responded and assisted in bringing the man onto the dock, so that he could be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Atlantic City, NJ
Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

