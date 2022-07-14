ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Look Out For New Murals, Cheyenne! Paint Slingers Are Back!

By Mat Murdock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm really excited for this weekend. They've morphed a few festivals and events running this weekend into one big brand called Culture X. So, this weekend is the return of the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival and Paint Slingers. All across Cheyenne this week and weekend, we'll be emersed in art and...

Totally FREE Events Happening at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne Frontier Days officially kicks off on Friday, July 22, with carnival lights and rodeo action. It's a load of fun spending the day on the Ferris Wheel, chugging down a freshly squeezed lemonade, and catching a few rounds of bucking broncs. You usually add a concert or two to your CFD lineup if you're like me.
CHEYENNE, WY
Check Out What's Happening This Weekend In Cheyenne

This weekend is going to be big. I know we all have Cheyenne Frontier Days on the brain, BUT, CultureX is THIS weekend. There's going to be so much fun going on in town with this and, honestly, this is going to be the beginning of a stretch of constant things to do in Cheyenne. So, strap on your big boy(or girl) pants and get ready for a big weekend!
CHEYENNE, WY
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Hosting 'Back to School Bash!'

Don't look now, but we are at about the midpoint of July. And while it is true that we still have almost half of our summer to go before school starts up again, it's never too early to help those in need of school supplies and other necessities for the upcoming school year! Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming ang The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne have an event coming up with that is doing just that.
CHEYENNE, WY
Ian Munsick Teases Performance at 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days in New Video

We all know that we are just days away from the start of this year's Daddy Of 'Em All. Cheyenne Frontier Days is literally just around the corner and everyone seems to be stoked for the events to come whether it's the rodeos, the food, the carnival, or the concert lineup. Just today, one of Wyoming's very own that happens to be performing at this year's CFD took time to tease his show.
CHEYENNE, WY
Check Out Laramie's Weekend Lineup

(There's always something fun happening in Laramie. This weekend we've got a fun-filled selection of activities to enjoy around town. From theatre to farmer's markets, there's something for everyone this weekend. Let's take a look at everything happening!. Friday, July 15. Albany Mutual Building Association Walking Tour. Explore historic buildings...
LARAMIE, WY
19 Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Out Parties Planned for Tonight

Nineteen block parties will be held throughout Cheyenne this evening as the capital city celebrates its 13th annual Neighborhood Night Out. Hosted by the police department, the community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. “Neighborhood Night Out is a great...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Rolls Out Red Carpet for 307 International Film Festival

The Gem City is rolling out the red carpet for the 4th Annual 307 Film Festival! On August 27 and 28, filmmakers from across the country and around the world will bring their films to Laramie. Audiences will find themselves enthralled by documentaries, shocked by horror flicks, delighted by romance, and more at the Studio City theater.
LARAMIE, WY
Another Great Comedy Show Is Coming To Cheyenne

Cheyenne Presents has hit another home run with a great comedy show coming to the Cheyenne Civic Center. It was announced yesterday that comedian, Joe Gatto is set to take the stage at the Cheyenne Civic Center Thursday, September 22nd. The show will kick off at 7 PM. When Will...
CHEYENNE, WY
Live Music and Summer Vibes in Laramie This Wednesday

Summer in Laramie is jam-packed with cultural events, exciting activities, and things to do for all ages. This week is no exception. The University of Wyoming Summer Concert series has brought some phenomenal acts to Laramie over the summer, and this week, the series is bringing another great act to Simpson Plaza.
LARAMIE, WY
Win Tickets to Daughtry at the Lincoln (July 19)

Daughtry is coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming. The multi-award-winning band has produced massive hits, from "Battleships" to the Grammy-nominated, "It's Not Over." Their music has earned them a People's Choice Award "Favorite Rock Band" title and continues to impact the music world. And you can win a chance to see them LIVE at the Lincoln Theatre on July 19.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Frontier Days Roundup to cause road closure Sunday, July 17

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – With Cheyenne Frontier Days right around the corner, the roundup of bucking horses from a pasture north of Cheyenne to Frontier Park will be taking place July 17 beginning at 1 pm. This roundup takes place along I-25, as well as through town. The Cheyenne Police...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Mayor's Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/15/22)

The following is a weekly column from Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. – I’m not sure about you, but I don’t have any artistic abilities. However, I do have a great appreciation for those who do; singers, painters, sculptors, writers, actors, you name it, I admire their gifts. I met with Chris Navarro, a famed Wyoming sculptor about an idea for public art in Cheyenne. Chris sees the wind turbines making renewable energy in our state. He also sees the wind turbine blades that are retired and placed in our landfills. He wants to use the blades to create very large art pieces. I hope Laramie County Community College (LCCC) will place one of the pieces on their campus to highlight the wind energy program. Stay tuned as we work with Chris to bring some interesting art pieces to our community.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

