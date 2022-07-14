Pearland council members will be restricted from entering into c

It's National Park & Recreation Month! All month long Pearland Parks and Recreation will highlight ways in which they RISE UP for Parks & Recreation! Yesterday they showcased how they RISE UP for Employment and Economic Impact - Did you know Park & Recreation agencies across the country are among the biggest employers of youth? This summer alone, Pearland Parks & Recreation employs nearly 100 part time staff in important positions not only for the community, but as a jumping off point for their careers! Swim Lessons, Summer Programs and Camps are seeing record number of registration largely in part to the dedication from lifeguards, water safety instructors, camp counselors, recreation/ facility/athletic attendants who RISE UP for Pearland Parks & Recreation. They are so grateful for those who spend their summers serving alongside them! *AND Did you know they employ lifeguards and various attendant positions all year round? For current job opportunities, visit pearland.applicantpr o.com/jobs/

PEARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO