1916 Postcard Shows Human Fly Scaling Kalamazoo’s Edwards and Chamberlin Hardware Store In

Kalamazoo, MI

1916 Postcard Shows Human Fly Scaling Kalamazoo's Edwards and Chamberlin Hardware Store

By Mark Frankhouse
 5 days ago
Jack Williams, also known as the "Human Fly" in the early 1920s made a name for himself climbing many tall buildings all throughout the country. Very little can be found on the man, but his accomplishments are not only impressive but, personally, give me chills. I'm not the craziest person about...

K102.5

Bud’s Bar in Schoolcraft Is Now Red, Hiring & Re-Opening Soon

Oh, gosh, I don't know how to break this news, so, I'm just gonna say it. Bud's is now RED. Well, maybe maroon. And it looks like it's going to reopen soon. I know, I was shocked when I saw the photo myself, but the good news is it looks like a local favorite in Schoolcraft, Bud's Bar is set to re-open soon, as they have signage letting the community know they're currently hiring to get re-staffed. When the bar unexpectedly closed down in 2019, the community was totally broken up about the news, but were relieved when it was announced early this year that they would be re-opening. With the new paint job, you're always in fear of upsetting locals who had known and loved Bud's as the almost oxidized copper brick building in the heart of Schoolcraft, but the reception has actually been positive:
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
K102.5

Make a Messy Masterpiece at Kalamazoo’s New Splatter Room

It's amazing all the fun you can have within 4 walls! You may have heard of rage rooms, where patrons pay to smash and break stuff à la the printer scene from Office Space, or have tried your hand at cracking the code at one of the local escape rooms, but be prepared to get messy with this latest trend-- Splatter Rooms!
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Clever Gardening Tips and Funny Reactions From Kalamazoo Neighborhood

During this time of year tons of people in Michigan are spending some of their free time outdoors, engaging in a variety of activities, but a popular one being gardening. Some like to plant flowers and other small plants, while others choose to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and other useful things in their garden. One of the common issues that gardeners have is keeping squirrels and other animals out of and away from their flower beds. Gardeners in one Kalamazoo neighborhood have found and provided multiple different tips and solutions to keep various animals away from flowers but also had very funny reactions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

A Hallmark Ornament Was Inspired By This West Michigan Lighthouse

Wanna know how I know that it's officially Christmas in July? It's because Hallmark has unveiled its yearly Christmas Keepsake ornaments. Yeah, not only is the back-to-school stuff already out but there are Christmas ornaments, too. But I digress... Every year, Hallmark releases the new ornaments for the season, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
K102.5

Battle Creek Family’s Home Destroyed By Raging Fire

It was at 3:45 a.m, early Sunday morning when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted that a family's home was on fire. Firefighters broke into action and were dispatched to the 100-block of Central Street, arriving within 5 minutes. When crews approached the scene, they observed the home fully engulfed in...
K102.5

Kalamazoo Growler Adam Wheaton Will Have His Jersey Retired

To say that it is been one hell of a career for Adam Wheaton as a Kalamazoo Growler would be a pretty accurate description. For the last five years he has shown that hard work and commitment really can pay off at such a young age. A few days ago, being slightly overcome with emotion, head coach Cody Piechocki made an announcement that would change the future of the Kalamazoo Growlers forever in front of all the boys in the locker room:
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

West Michigan Now Home to Michigan’s First Gluten-Free Brewery and Taproom

Imagine living in west Michigan, home to Grand Rapids and Beer City USA, and not being able to imbibe and participate in our state's favorite pastime: craft beer. Whether its due to lifestyle choices or health-related reasons, many Michiganders maintain a gluten-free diet and yes, that includes beverages too. Thankfully, a whole new world is about to open up for our gluten-free friends as Michigan's first and only gluten-free brewery and taproom just opened in Grand Rapids!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
K102.5

Should Kalamazoo Build A Beltline Through Downtown?

This might be a brilliant solution to a problem we don't even have, or it might be a colossal waste of money. It seems like these days all the City of Kalamazoo wants to do is frustrate its citizens. And to be fair, no matter what they do, they'll be honking off some group of people or another. The most recent example of this is the project going on now on Park and Westnedge Streets around downtown. The City calls it "traffic calming". What?
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Will Bubba’s Sports Bar in Downtown Allegan Ever Reopen?

Having grown up in Allegan myself, I know firsthand there's a serious lack of diversity when it comes to pubs and grub in town-- especially in the downtown area. That's why locals were so keen on heading over to Bubba's Sports Bar and Grill, located on the corner of Locust and Water Street in downtown Allegan.
ALLEGAN, MI
K102.5

This All-in-One Shop in Niles is a Tad Bit Confusing

How can one business offer so many different things?. The other day, I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from a business in Niles explaining how their new putt-putt course was finally open:. Since I'm always on the hunt for fun things to do in SW Michigan, I...
NILES, MI
K102.5

Another Kalamazoo Motorcycle Accident Leaves Rider In Critical Condition

Authorities responded to another motorcycle collision on Sunday that has left one man in critical condition. Police say a motorcycle and minivan collided in Kalamazoo County. Sheriff's Deputies say the motorcycle hit the rear passenger side of the minivan. One person, sitting in the seat closest to where the accident happened, did receive minor injuries.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Coldwater Businesses Produce The Best Sign War

Some people don't take too much notice of signs they see on the road, like the fact that the number of billions served on the Mcdonald's sign hasn't changed in years or even some of the funny or very real messages that are displayed. We have even seen companies get into what has been dubbed "sign wars." Sign wars are when multiple businesses will get into some kind of banter with each other, using their business signs. Most of the time they are snark remarks being exchanged, but two companies in Michigan had a very pleasant back and forth sign exchange.
COLDWATER, MI
K102.5

Metallica Donates To GRCC To Help Future Grand Rapids Workforce

There's no doubt that Metallica is the biggest metal band in the world but they are not too big to donate to communities and Grand Rapids is one of those communities. In 2017, Metallica formed their own charity but specifically targeted markets across the United States where they performed. This was the band's way to pay back those who supported Metallica all these years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
K102.5

Was the Kalamazoo Township Police Station Ever A Bank?

You see the drive-thru window and it's a legitimate question. Was the Kalamazoo Township Offices and Police Department on Riverview and Mt. Olivet ever a bank or credit union. The answer is no, in spite of a few people who say otherwise, on the Vanished Kalamazoo page on Facebook. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Was A Navy Ship Named for Grand Rapids? Yes, Twice!

This may be a little bit of history lost on most of us, but there was actually a Navy Gun Ship (boat) named for the the City of Grand Rapids!. The USS Grand Rapids (PG-98) was a gunship built during the Vietnam War. Susan Ford, then the 12 year old daughter of Grand Rapids congressman Gerald Ford, christened the USS Grand Rapids by breaking the bottle of champagne over the bow at its launch. Mom, Betty, of course, and dad and others at her side and the USS Grand Rapids behind them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
