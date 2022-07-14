ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, FL

Man Dies Following Motorcycle Crash Near Sweetwater

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
SWEETWATER, Idaho (KLIX)-A 71-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into another last week near Sweetwater. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash happened July 8, on U.S. Highway 95...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Killed in Crash on Nevada Interstate

WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-Nevada authorities revealed an Idaho man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in late June near Winnemucca. Nevada Highway Patrol released information on the fatal crash on June 30, that killed 72-year-old Richard Strauss, of Rigby. The Idaho man had been headed east on Interstate 80 in a Ford F250 when he went off the side of the road, overcorrected, then overturned on the dirt shoulder. The man died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Nevada Highway Patrol.
WINNEMUCCA, NV
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Rent in this Idaho City is Worth the Price

Being an adult can suck sometimes. While it has many advantages, many of us often wish we could go back to being a child and not having adult responsibilities. Working, having to make meals, having to pay bills, and all the stress that comes with being an adult aren't fun. One of the worst parts about being an adult is when you find a place to live and have to pay rent. Paying rent can be nice in terms of if something breaks it is the apartment's or landlord's responsibility, but having to pay much of your paycheck every month can be a downer. When it comes to paying rent, where you live plays a huge factor. A place near the beach or in the mountains will cost much more than a place in a city. Which cities are the best for paying rent though?
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Texas Sends a Warning to Idaho When it Comes to Wind Power

When it’s hot, wind power is suddenly useless. A fellow wrote to me this week and said he was driving past the wind turbines along the Interstate between Jerome and Boise. Nothing was moving. Meanwhile, In Texas, they’ve had the same experience. It’s hot and the wind isn’t blowing. Turbines in Texas also had a colossal failure due to cold weather a couple of winters ago.
TEXAS STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

988 Crisis Hotline Launches July 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A three-digit hotline dedicated to helping people during a mental health crisis becomes available July 16, in Idaho and across the country. Beginning Saturday, the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number will direct people to supportive resources and trained crisis personnel 24/7, much like emergency services through 9-1-1. In a blog by Sen. Fred Martin, who sits on the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, said he has worked with others in the state and Sen. Mike Crapo, who co-sponsored the legislation, on getting a suicide and crisis hotline. In July of 2020, the Federal Communications Commission designated the new number as a crisis hotline and in 2021 expanded services allowing the ability to text 988 for help. The new three-digit number will eliminate the current ten-digit help line. Sen. Crapo and State Sen. Martin will hold a press conference on Saturday in Twin Falls on the new 988 hotline. In the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 adopted by the Idaho Legislature in 2020, it states that the suicide rate in the state is 41 percent higher than the national rate.
TWIN FALLS, ID
#Motorcycle Crash#Isp#Traffic Accident#The Idaho State Police
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How a Supreme Court Decision Will Block Idaho Wind Farms

The people behind efforts to build wind farms in Idaho didn’t pick the region because they don’t like our looks. They decided the territory was better than much of the lower 48 because we get more than our fair share of wind. I once told a friend in Elmore County she could dry her clothes in five minutes by hanging them outside. She didn’t disagree.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Most Popular Lake is Most Polluted

There are other famous lakes in Idaho (a friend is boating at Payette Lake this week), but Coeur d'Alene would be the most popular because of the sheer number of tourist visits. When I took a job in Idaho, a friend back east wrote to me and told me about his visits there. He said it was among the most beautiful places in America. The last time I was there, it was a long Independence Day weekend, and it rained. The streets were still clogged with traffic, and it wasn't easy finding a seat at a restaurant.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

National French Fry Day Is July 13; Get Free Fries In Twin Falls

We have a little more motivation this week in the Magic Valley to get over hump day. How do free french fries sound on Wednesday, July 13?. National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on July 13 in the United States. It's the day that you can enjoy free orders in varying sizes offered up at select fast-food chains. There are numerous McDonald's locations in southern Idaho, and some will be offering free orders with no purchase necessary as long as you order them with the app.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why This Idaho City is One of the Best for Recreation in the United States

Living in Idaho, many of us enjoy getting outside and taking advantage of where we live. Recreational activities are a huge part of life in Idaho. It keeps many of us in shape, keeps us in good health, gets us outside, and is a great way to spend a day. Not all places are built for great recreation, and some cities know how to do it right, while others drop the ball. Finding which cities in the United States are best for recreation isn't easy, but a list that recently came out ranked the top 100 cities, and one of Idaho's made the list.
IDAHO CITY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Unsecured Food Creates Bear Problem at Idaho Campsites

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's wildlife agency says food not properly secured by campers have attracted bears near two camping areas in the Magic Valley region. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, biologists and conservation officers received reports around the July 4, holiday weekend of a bear that walked into several campsites in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) raiding unsecured food, damaged camping gear and tried to get into several cars. Similar reports were made near the Baumgartner Campground in the Fairfield Ranger District where a bear has become food-conditioned by finding unsecured food around campsites and overflowing dumpsters. Idaho Fish and Game says food-conditioned bears create an unsafe situation for the public. Conservationists have set up a trap to capture the bear at the SNRA and euthanize it. People camping in the SNRA are reminded of a food-storage order designed to protect the public and wildlife, you can find more information on the order here. Idaho Fish and Game says it is important to keep a clean campsite so as not to attract bears. The agency provided the following tips:
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

