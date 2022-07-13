ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents grow restless waiting for Falls Rd. fix

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
 4 days ago

They renew traffic concerns; chief says study delayed by malfunction. Residents took their seats once again at the Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday night at the Grafton Police Station’s training room to express ongoing concerns about the traffic on Cedar Drive and Falls Road. Crossing safely is challenging,...

