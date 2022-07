Fire struck a home overnight in rural Sheboygan County. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that calls came in at about 10:41 p.m. on Thursday that a house was on fire on School Street in the Town of Lima. The Sheriff, along with Fire Departments from the City and Town of Sheboygan Falls, Waldo, Adell and Oostburg Fire and First Responders, as well as We Energies and Orange Cross Ambulance were called to the scene.

