In the US, OnePlus smartphones are not in the same league of the best Android phones as Google's Pixel lineup or Samsung's Galaxy S series. But they offer excellent value for money, and if you are on a tight budget, OnePlus offerings can be hard to ignore. For Prime Day, Amazon is discounting the OnePlus 9 series to their lowest-ever price, making them an irresistible deal to miss. Thanks to the discount, you can get last year's OnePlus 9 for $500—down from $730.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO