The World Health Organization has cautioned the public that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over yet, and a new variant is spreading rapidly in America. As CNN reported, the novel coronavirus has continued to spread and a new subvariant of Omicron, BA.5, has been detected. The strain was first detected in July 2022, and is believed to have caused over 50 percent of cases in the United States, per Yale Medicine. It’s believed to be the most contagious variant to date, alongside BA.4, another Omicron subvariant that accounted for 20 percent of all U.S. COVID cases.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO