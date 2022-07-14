ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV golfer Ian Poulter hit an awful shot after being booed on the first tee at The Open

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Ian Poulter is usually beloved at The Open Championship but on Thursday morning he heard some strange noises while preparing to hit his first shot of the tournament at St. Andrews – boos.

Yup, fans let Poulter hear it and the veteran golfer seemed a little rattled because he then hit his tee shot way left. In fact, he was lucky the ball didn’t go out of bounds, which is really hard to do on the first hole at the legendary course.

Poulter, of course, is one of the players who has joined LIV Golf. I have to imagine that had a lot to do with the boos.

Here was the scene:

Poulter recovered from that and finished with a 3-under 69.

Twitter had reactions.

Related
FanSided

Look: Rory McIlroy broke a spectator’s hand with an errant Open tee shot

Rory McIlroy had a storybook start to The Open Championship at St. Andrews, save for an errant drive that one spectator will surely never forget. Just about everything went right for Rory McIlroy in the first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews. He sunk a putt of over 50 feet on the first hole to start off with a birdie and then didn’t look back. McIlroy made seven birdies and just one bogey on the day to put him in solo second place behind only Cameron Young.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Ian Poulter booed for second straight day at the Open

Yesterday, LIV Golf defector Ian Poulter was booed when introduced at the first tee of the 150th Open Championship. After the round, Poulter’s interview was a bit strange. Despite the booing being quite clear, the 46-year-old claimed to not have heard them. “Didn’t hear one. I actually thought I...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Stunned By Ernie Els' Performance On Thursday

The 150th playing of the Open Championship teed off earlier Thursday morning with the best players in the world taking to one of the most iconic courses in the world: St. Andrews. Among those on the course today was Ernie Els, a two-time Open Champion. Those wins came in 2002...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv#The Open Championship#The First Tee#Liv Golf#Coby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 highest-ranked golfers who missed the cut at 2022 British Open

Tiger Woods’ inspiring and anticipated return to the Old Course at St. Andrews ended with a 36-hole total of 9 over, ending his run at the 2022 British Open after two days. While Woods is not ranked among the world’s best golfers (currently 229th), his legendary status will always overshadow the computer’s data and create a whirlwind of buzz. He joins a list of big-time names who won’t be teeing it up during the weekend.
GOLF
SkySports

The 150th Open: Ian Poulter plays down first-tee booing after impressive opening day at St Andrews

Ian Poulter insisted he was unaffected by booing from the St Andrews crowd as he bounced back from a nightmare start to impress during the opening round of The Open. Poulter almost missed one of the widest fairways in golf as he pulled his opening tee shot dangerously close to the out-of-bounds line, shortly after receiving a frosty reception from a small number of spectators as he was introduced at the first tee.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Rory McIlroy tips his cap to Tiger Woods as he plays 18 (possibly for the last time) at St. Andrews

Like many kids his age, Rory McIlroy’s hero growing up was Tiger Woods. He wore Nike, played aggressively, and imagined winning every major championship. Now, a few decades later, they’re great friends and, arguably, the two most prominent names in the sport. They even spent a few days last week playing golf in Ireland preparing for the Open.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: PGA Tour Staffer Was Injured By Rory McIlroy Drive

Rory McIlroy finished his first-round Thursday with an incredible 6-under 66 at St. Andrews. But, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the 33-year-old Irishman. One of McIlroy's tee shots sprayed out into the gallery and hit a bystander who just so happened to be a PGA Tour staffer. PGA Tour...
GOLF
Sportsnaut

WATCH: Ian Poulter booed during opening tee of The Open Championship

A native of the United Kingdom, Ian Poulter made his way back to his home country for The Open Championship at St. Andrews on Thursday. Considered one of the better golfers from the UK in modern history, Poulter likely didn’t envision the reception he’d get from his countryman as he made it to the first tee of the Old Course.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The Open returns to St Andrews in celebration of its 150th event with the world’s best descending on the iconic Old Course.Collin Morikawa defends his title with a host of names in contention to land the final major of the golf season.The weather in St Andrews this week could make for a low-scoring tournament, but Tommy Fleetwood, who finished second in The Open 2019, is eager for a difficult test.The Open 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and first round leaderboard featuring Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods“I would like the wind to blow, I’d like the conditions to be as rough...
GOLF
The Independent

The Open day three: Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland pull clear at St Andrews

Five days after describing winning The Open on the Old Course as golf’s Holy Grail, Rory McIlroy will take a share of the lead into the final round of the 150th Championship following a stunning Saturday at St Andrews.Buoyed by a brilliant eagle from a bunker on the 10th, McIlroy carded a superb third round of 66 to boost his bid to end an eight-year major drought and become the first European winner at St Andrews since Nick Faldo in 1990.Only a bogey on the famous Road Hole 17th prevented McIlroy from holding the outright lead, with Ryder Cup team-mate...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, Rory McIlroy score in Round 4 at St. Andrews

The final round of the final major the 2022 golf season is officially upon us, and it appears as if we are in for a tremendous finish at the historic 150th Open Championship. With Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland co-leading and plenty chasing including Cameron Smith, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson, Sunday's final 18 holes on the Old Course at St. Andrews could make for an all-time finish.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open day four: Rory McIlroy out to end wait for fifth major title

Rory McIlroy is confident he can get the job done in the 150th Open Championship and win his fifth major, eight years after his last success in golf’s elite events.McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug in 2014 and won the US PGA Championship a month later, having made his major breakthrough at the US Open in 2011, but a barren period has followed.He has had 16 top-10 finishes since, including three this year, and came into the event in some of his best form in recent years.“I’ve got myself in a great position after three days. I finished off enough golf...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Open Championship final-round odds, golfers to watch

Three rounds are in the book at the 2022 Open Championship and with an elite field for the season’s final major it’s a packed leaderboard as expected. Below, we look at the 2022 Open Championship odds entering Sunday’s final round of the 150th tournament, being played for the 30th time on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Check back throughout the season for our PGA Tour picks, predictions and bets.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

