LIV golfer Ian Poulter hit an awful shot after being booed on the first tee at The Open

Ian Poulter is usually beloved at The Open Championship but on Thursday morning he heard some strange noises while preparing to hit his first shot of the tournament at St. Andrews – boos.

Yup, fans let Poulter hear it and the veteran golfer seemed a little rattled because he then hit his tee shot way left. In fact, he was lucky the ball didn’t go out of bounds, which is really hard to do on the first hole at the legendary course.

Poulter, of course, is one of the players who has joined LIV Golf. I have to imagine that had a lot to do with the boos.

Poulter recovered from that and finished with a 3-under 69.

