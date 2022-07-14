ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Commonwealth Cyber Initiative funds nearly $1 million in experiential learning projects to benefit Virginia students

Cover picture for the articleThe Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) is investing about $900,000 in nine experiential learning projects, covering election security, privacy protection, and digital forensics research areas. “The newly funded experiential learning projects highlight how widespread and varied cybersecurity concerns have become,” said Luiz DaSilva, CCI executive director. “By giving students hands-on...

VIRGINIA STATE

