ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What is Pete Davidson's net worth?

By Ashlyn Messier
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson is best known for his time on the long-running comedy series "Saturday Night Live." The actor and comedian began his eight-season journey on the show in 2014 and continued to be part of the cast until May 2022. A lot of Davidson's net worth comes from paychecks he received...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers. Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the heading “We did it.” Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.” “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote Lopez in a message signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through “tunnel of love.” Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of their lives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy