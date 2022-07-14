ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 Impact Rookie Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)

By Jordan Woodson
fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough rookie wide receivers are often overlooked by their running back counterparts, these wideouts are consistently some of the best values in season-long fantasy football. Just look at the historic numbers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase have produced over the past two seasons. And the former LSU teammates...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

5 Must-Have Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)

The first serious step my wife and I took early in our relationship was to adopt a puppy. Buster (named after the San Francisco Giants’ legendary catcher) was a toy Australian Shepherd with a neurotic tennis ball obsession. One Christmas, I surprised our 9-pound ball of fluff with a jumbo sleeve of a dozen tennis balls in his stocking (we’re those dog parents). Neither the wife nor I will ever forget the unbridled sparkle of joy in Buster’s eyes when I uncorked the entire sleeve and let those neon-colored balls rain down upon him. He was completely overwhelmed with excitement and could not decide which one to play with first.
NFL
fantasypros.com

11 Wide Receivers on New Teams (2022 Fantasy Football)

It felt like 2022 was an especially busy offseason. As a result, there are a ton of players on new teams. Let’s take a look at a few old faces in new places ahead of 2022, along with their player rankings and notes. Player rankings based on our redraft...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson ranks Cooper Kupp in his top 4 WRs

There are so many good wide receivers in the NFL right now, making it difficult to even pick the five best. Justin Jefferson undertook that task, telling Bleacher Report who he thinks are the top five wideouts in the league currently and while it’s no surprise he put himself in that group, he also included Cooper Kupp.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kyler Murray: contract extension expected before training camp

Jeff Darlington reports there is a "reasonable likelihood" a deal between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals is done before camp begins on July 25th. (Jeff Darlington on Twitter) The drama between Murray and the Cardinals that occurred in February seems far in the rear view mirror. The extension is coming soon and will likely surpass Derek Carr's recent three-year deal worth $121.5 million. Murray finished as the fantasy QB10 in just 14 games played last year, posting his best advanced passing stats on a per game basis of his career. Continue to draft Murray with confidence as a QB who can certainly finish within the top three at the position in 2022.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
fantasypros.com

Top 10 Rookie Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)

Take a look at the top 10 fantasy football rookie running backs. My highest-ranked rookie running back is Breece Hall. The Jets selected the Iowa State product at the top of Round 2, signifying his status as the team’s locked-in RB1 for the foreseeable future. Hall’s three-down skill set suggests he never has to come off the field, and the sheer volume he garners will vault him into redraft top-20 running back territory. The Iowa State product totaled over 4,500 yards from scrimmage, 50 touchdowns, and 80 catches over three seasons in the college ranks. A workload of approximately 240 touches – based on ESPN fantasy analyst Mike Clay’s projections and how many touches the cumulative Jets RB1 earned last season – would place Hall inside the top-15 considering every running back last season that hit that threshold finished inside that ranking.2021 fourth-rounder Michael Carter had his moments as a rookie, but the Jets know he’s just a No. 2 running back. Anticipate Hall to shoulder 15-20 touches per game based on the workload that Carter received last season when Tevin Coleman missed time. From Weeks 7-9 with Coleman sidelined, Carter averaged 19 touches per game and a 66% snap share. Upon Coleman’s return from injury in Week 10, Carter averaged 14 touches per game and a 55% snap share in the games they played together.
NFL
fantasypros.com

5 Quarterbacks Experts Like More Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at quarterbacks our expert consensus likes more than ADP. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. In his first full season, Jalen Hurts was the QB6 in fantasy points per game as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. An ankle sprain dropped his rushing numbers from 57.9 to 29.7 yards per game over his final three contests. Without that ding, his full-season numbers could have been even better. With another season in this offensive system incoming and A.J. Brown now on the roster, Hurts has top-three fantasy quarterback upside in 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Aaron Rodgers
fantasypros.com

8 Best Ball Bust & League Winner Candidates: AFC West (2022 Fantasy Football)

Several factors go into building a winning best ball team. One of those factors is identifying which players will let your team down and bust. Another is knowing which players have league-winning upside, especially in the later rounds. To help you build an elite best ball roster, I will identify the most likely bust candidate and potential league winner for every NFL team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

16 Risers & Fallers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Now that many of the biggest best-ball tournaments are underway, understanding the fluctuation of player ADPs can play an important role in how to value drafting shares of a player throughout the remainder of the tournament. Drafting a “hot” or rising player in ADP may be fun, but it is...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jason McCourty announces retirement

Jason McCourty came into the league as a 6th round selection of the Tennessee Titans in 2009, where he spent the first eight years of his career. McCourty then went on to play one season for the Browns before joining the Patriots for the 2018-2019 season where he became a Super Bowl champion. After two more seasons with New England, McCourty joined the Dolphins for what turned out to be his final year in the league. Though Jason McCourty was never named to a Pro Bowl team, he had a solid career that saw him total 744 tackles, 108 passes defended, 18 interceptions, and 9 forced fumbles.
NFL
fantasypros.com

10 Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at 10 players we must have on our 2022 fantasy football rosters. Lamar Jackson (QB – BAL) Lamar Jackson had a season to forget in 2021, as he dealt with a plethora of injuries/illnesses and regressed immensely as a passer. Two key metrics at PFF that are important to analyze for QBs are performance in a clean pocket and throwing at the intermediate level.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Chase#Lsu#Bff
fantasypros.com

Chris Sale diagnosed with fractured finger

Sale's pinkie finger was hit by a line drive in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees and he immediately walked off the field. It's an awful break for the ace pitcher who was making just his second start of the season. It's unclear how much time he'll miss but a fractured finger on a pitching hand is almost certain to be a relatively lengthy absence, so fantasy managers beginning their preparation for the stretch run should be prepared to be without Sale for the majority of the remainder of the season. The Red Sox should provide a timetable for his return later today or over the All-Star break.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

6 Players Pat Fitzmaurice Will Never Draft Again (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at players on Pat Fitzmaurice’s 2022 Do Not Draft List. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Ryan Tannehill (QB – TEN) Tannehill had two 300-yard games in 17 starts last season and had only four games with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR, Late Pick (2022 Fantasy Football)

1.11 – Christian Watson (WR – GB) Combine hype hero Christian Watson lands in Green Bay with the opportunity to become Aaron Rodgers‘ new bae. The athleticism is a known commodity for Watson as he is sporting a 98th percentile speed score and 95th percentile burst score. Marrying Watson’s immediate YAC ability with Rodgers will be a nice pairing. Watson has finished 12th, seventh, and 17th in the last three seasons in YAC per reception (among FCS and FBS wide receivers, minimum 50 targets per PFF).
NFL
fantasypros.com

Video: 10 Boom or Bust Players (2022 Fantasy Football)

When it comes to fantasy football, “sleeper” is a term you’ll see everywhere this time of year. While it is sometimes difficult to determine exactly what a sleeper is, there are definitely names that buzz each and every summer ahead of new NFL seasons. Andrew Erickson is here to help you determine if you should target or fade these popular fantasy football sleepers.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Perfect Fantasy Football Draft Strategy (2022)

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy