Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church launches “It’s Free” Evangelistic Campaign. The Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Association of Yanceyville launched “It's Free Evangelism Campaign Conference on June 25, (2022), at the N.L. Dillard Middle School in Yanceyville. The main focus was on: The Major - Making Disciples. Wearing “It’s Free” T-shirts as supporters of the cause, sporting a variety of rainbow colors, including black and white, the audience were delighted to learn more about what is free.

YANCEYVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO