The City of Stigler is reducing the hours of operation for the splash pad at Roye Park. Effective immediately, the splash pad will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The city will also be reducing the amount of irrigation at the city’s sports complexes. The decisions have been made due to the extreme weather conditions, high water demand and to help prevent possible issues regarding water consumption.

STIGLER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO