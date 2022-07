The Price is Right Live is headed to LybchburgWSLS 10 Jasmine Otey. A live stage version of the longest-running game show in television history is coming to Central Virginia On October 5th, at 7:30 PM. The Price is Right will take place at the Historic Academy Theatre in the Hill City, Lynchburg. WDBJ7 News reports that the show has been touring for at least 14 years and that prices may include a car, appliances, and vacations. All contestants are chosen at random.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO