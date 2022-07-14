ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

14-year-old girl charged with 3rd-degree murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old man in Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
The 14-year-old girl who turned herself in to police in connection with a deadly attack on a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia last month is now facing a third-degree murder charge.

Gamara Mosley, who turned herself in Wednesday morning, is also charged with criminal conspiracy.

Mosley's lawyer said he'll be making a push for pre-trial house arrest, and for his client to be tried within the juvenile justice system.

Richard Jones, 14, also turned himself in to police alongside his attorney on Monday in connection with the attack. Jones is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

A 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old also spoke with police, but are not facing charges.

Mosley, Jones and others were allegedly involved in the June 24 attack on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.

RELATED: Officer creates portrait of 73-year-old man killed in North Philly attack

Police said 73-year-old James Lambert, affectionately known as "Simmie," was attacked by a group of young males and females.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wh9BC_0gfbNCy800

James Lambert

Police said the suspects struck Lambert several times with objects, knocking him to the ground.

In surveillance video released by police, the suspects can be seen attacking the victim with a traffic cone.

Police said Lambert suffered injuries to his head and later died. The medical examiner said Lambert died from blunt force trauma.

The District Attorney's Office released a statement Wednesday saying, "A 14-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl have been charged with Third Degree Murder and Conspiracy. No one else in connection to this crime has been charged at this time. DA Krasner and everyone at the DAO express our deepest condolences to Mr. Lambert's family, friends, and community regarding his shocking and tragic death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

KYW News Radio

2 dead, 1 injured in string of shootings Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are investigating a string of early Saturday shootings, including one along Kelly Drive. Authorities say a 31-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head. He was found just after 6 a.m. lying just feet from the Schuylkill River near the boathouses for St. Joseph’s and Temple universities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Dies After Being Shot 4 Times In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Kensington on Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Amber Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Police said the man was shot twice in his chest and twice in the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police, and later died from his wounds. So far, police said there are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
