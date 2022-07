BOSTON — The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation recently announced the launch of the Advancing Community-Driven Mental Health grant program. The grant program will fund community-based organizations to improve access to community-based mental-health services for adults experiencing mild to moderate mental-health distress and practical problems of daily living. The grant program will equip staff members of community-based organizations to deliver mental-health support in the community focusing on teaching basic concepts and skills that enable individuals to address and deal with issues of immediate concern to them.

