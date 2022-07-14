Prime Day is over, but you can still score KitchenAid, Ninja and Apple deals at Target

Shop the best Target Prime Day deals on AirPods, vacuums, TVs, headphones and more. Reviewed / Target

While Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially ended Wednesday, July 13, you can still score some serious steals thanks to Target 's epic deals. We rounded up all the best discounts at Target that you can still take advantage of if you missed the Prime Day savings.

Shop competing Prime Day deals at Target

Target is offering deep discounts across every category at the big box retailer, including food and beverage , electronics , beauty , home , apparel and toys .

Don't wait to shop Target's competing Prime Day deals. We've found all our favorite Target deals currently listed on the site right now so you can scoop of savings before the end of the day.

The best Target deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite competing Prime Day deals you can shop at Target right now, including a Vizio 4K TV and a KitchenAid stand mixer .

TV deals at Target

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars at Target.

Get a head start on Prime Day with these early Target TV deals on Vizio, LG, TCL and more. Reviewed/Target

Kitchen and cooking deals at Target

Cook up a storm with Target deals on Keurig coffee makers , Ninja air fryers and KitchenAid stand mixers .

Target Prime Day deals include discounts on Kitchen Aid, Ninja and Instant Pot. Reviewed / KitchenAid / Ninja

Outdoor furniture deals at Target

Take advantage of the summer weather with these Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture.

Save big this summer with Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture. Reviewed/Target

Home Deals at Target

Pick up all the household essentials and furniture you need for hosting guests this summer for an incredible price at Target.

Shop the best Prime Day home deals at Target. Reviewed / Target

Tech deals at Target

Target deals feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop everything from stylish wireless earbuds and portable speakers to affordable laptops.

Shop Target tech deals on headphones, speakers and laptops. Reviewed / Bose / HP

Toy and game deals at Target

Keep the whole family entertained with Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns and board games.

Shop the best Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns and board games for your little ones. Reviewed/Target

Cleaning deals at Target

Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums.

Shop discounts on Dyson, iRobot and more today at Target. Reviewed/Dyson/iRobot

Fitness and lifestyle deals at Target

Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products.

Save on exercise bikes and massagers during Target's Prime Day sale. Reviewed / Target

Baby gear deals at Target

Stock up on popular baby gear with Target's deals on car seats, strollers and more.

Score deals on baby gear at Target's Prime Day sale. Reviewed / Target

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

► Amazon Prime Day deal: AirPods are down to their lowest price

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—expect huge savings on headphones , robot vacuums , air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up .

What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?

While Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members , plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar competing sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart , Best Buy , Bed Bath & Beyond , The Home Depot and Wayfair . If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Target is offering tons of deep discounts during Amazon Prime Day. The big-box retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, clothing, toys and more.

When are Target Deal Days?

Target Deal Days is an online-only sales event that ran for three days from Monday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 13 . In comparison, Amazon Prime Day 2022 ran from Tuesday , July 12 to Wednesday, July 13 . Target Deal Days featured massive deals across every category at Target, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys.

What are the best post-Prime Day deals at Target?

There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $130 off at just $499.99. There are also several Ninja small appliances on offer including the Ninja Foodi 4-quart 5-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer for $179.99 as well as the coveted KitchenAid stand mixer at $399.99.

Should I shop Target’s Deal Days competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Yes! If you're looking to spec out your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, or want to upgrade your essential tech, or restock your closet Target is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

Shop post-Prime Day deals at Target

