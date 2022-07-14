Prime Day is over, but you can still score KitchenAid, Ninja and Apple deals at Target
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
While Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially ended Wednesday, July 13, you can still score some serious steals thanks to Target 's epic deals. We rounded up all the best discounts at Target that you can still take advantage of if you missed the Prime Day savings.
Shop competing Prime Day deals at Target
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
Target is offering deep discounts across every category at the big box retailer, including food and beverage , electronics , beauty , home , apparel and toys .
► Amazon Prime Day deals you can still shop: Prime Day may be over, but here are 200+ deals that are still available
► Here’s every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and mor
Don't wait to shop Target's competing Prime Day deals. We've found all our favorite Target deals currently listed on the site right now so you can scoop of savings before the end of the day.
The best Target deals you can shop
Here are our top ten favorite competing Prime Day deals you can shop at Target right now, including a Vizio 4K TV and a KitchenAid stand mixer .
- Costway 6-Tier Flower Wood Stand Plant Display Rack for $82.99 (Save $67)
- Ninja Foodi 4-Quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $50)
- KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)
- Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $130)
- Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $61.50)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99 (Save $50)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 Streaming Device for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender for $289.95 (Save $160.04)
- SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $69.99 (Save $30)
- Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan for $299.99 (Save $100)
TV deals at Target
Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars at Target.
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 Streaming Device for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player and Alexa Voice Remote for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Google Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 (Save $10)
- Samsung 2.0 Ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer for $99.99 (Save $30)
- LG 2.1 Ch 160W Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity for $149.99 (Save $50)
- Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $130)
- Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $798 (Save $201.99)
- Samsung QN55QN85BA 55-Inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,297.99 (Save $202)
Kitchen and cooking deals at Target
Cook up a storm with Target deals on Keurig coffee makers , Ninja air fryers and KitchenAid stand mixers .
- Zulay Kitchen French Press Coffee Pot and Milk Frother Set for $36.49 (Save $14.50)
- Henckels Dynamic 3-pc Starter Knife Set for $34.95 (Save $33.55)
- KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper for $44.95 (Save $15)
- Staub Ceramic 2-pc Rectangular Baking Dish Set for $49.95 (Save $79.05)
- Threshold 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set White for $51 (Save $9)
- ZWILLING Madura Plus Forged Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan for $129.95 (Save $51.05)
- SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $69.99 (Save $30)
- PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer for $69.99 (Save $80)
- Crock-Pot Artisan 2 Piece 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $79.99 (Save $20)
- Magic Chef MCIM22ST Portable Home Countertop Ice Maker for $149.99 (Save $18)
- Whirlpool 3.1-Cubic Foot Mini Refrigerator for $169.99 (Save $50)
- Staub Cast Iron 11-inch Traditional Skillet for $199.99 (Save $171.05)
- Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $199.99 (Save $30)
- Ninja Foodi 4-Quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $50)
- Ninja Foodi 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Oven for $229.99 (Save $70)
- KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer for $349.99 (Save $100)
- KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)
Outdoor furniture deals at Target
Take advantage of the summer weather with these Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture.
- Liberty Garden Decorative Outdoor Garden Hose Holder for $84.99 (Save $16.25)
- Costway 6-Tier Flower Wood Stand Plant Display Rack for $82.99 (Save $67)
- Komodo Modern Boho Faux Rattan & Metal Outdoor Rocking Chair with Cushion - Saracina Home for $115 (Save $229.99)
- Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Cart for $123.99 (Save $57)
- Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $61.50)
- Costway Patio 4-Piece Furniture Set for $219.99 (Save $150)
- Grenada 5pc Acacia Sectional Patio Sofa Set for $627.19 (Save $156.80)
- Costway 7PCS Patio Rattan Dining Chair Table Set for $679.99 (Save $410)
Home Deals at Target
Pick up all the household essentials and furniture you need for hosting guests this summer for an incredible price at Target.
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display for $54.99 (Save $45)
- Mid-Century Modern Fluted 3 Drawer Entry Table for $98.99 (Save $231)
- Emery Wood and Upholstered Bench with Straps for $142.50 (Save $47.50)
- Mahonia Faux Leather Office Chair for $165 (Save $55)
- Monoprice Emperor 80-Liter Cooler for $174.99 (Save $33)
- Elroy Accent Chair with Wood Legs for $240 (Save $80)
- Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan for $299.99 (Save $100)
Tech deals at Target
Target deals feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop everything from stylish wireless earbuds and portable speakers to affordable laptops.
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) for $29.99 (Save $19.01)
- Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) with Charging Case for $119.99 (Save $10)
- Sony SRSXB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Bluetooth IP67 Waterproof Speaker for $129.99 (Save $50)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 (Save $20)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99 (Save $50)
- HP Victus 16.1-Inch Gaming Laptop for $864.99 (Save $185)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-Inch Tablet for $1,149.99 (Save $100)
Toy and game deals at Target
Keep the whole family entertained with Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns and board games.
- Sun Squad Llama Pool Float Bright White for $16 (Save $4)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade - PlayStation 5 for $29.99 (Save $40)
- Jurassic World Legacy Collection - Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack for $34.99 (Save $15)
- Cardinal Giant Jumbling Tower Game for $62.99 (Save $27)
Cleaning deals at Target
Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums.
- Dirt Devil Quick Flip 8v Cordless Hand Vacuum for $29.99 (Save $10)
- Hoover High Performance Swivel XL Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $159.99 (Save $20)
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum for $169.99 (Save $30)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $244.99 (Save $35)
- Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum for $269.99 (Save $330)
- Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus Carpet Cleaner for $278.99 (Save $30)
- iRobot Braava jet m6 (6110) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop for $299.99 (Save $150)
- Shark EZ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for $319.99 (Save $260)
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for $379.99 (Save $50)
- iRobot Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop for $299.99 (Save $150)
Fitness and lifestyle deals at Target
Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products.
- Fitbit Charge 5 Activity Tracker for $109.95 (Save $40)
- The Lyric Therapeutic Massager for $129.99 (Save $70)
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch for $169.95 (Save $60 )
- Echelon GS Bladez Fitness Stationary Indoor Cardio Exercise Fitness Cycling Bike for $399.99 (Save $101)
Baby gear deals at Target
Stock up on popular baby gear with Target's deals on car seats, strollers and more.
- Baby Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker Toddler Activity Center for $64.99 (Save $31)
- Evenflo ExerSaucer for $179.99 (Save $23.75)
- Baby Trend Tech 35 Secure Snap Unisex Newborn Baby Infant Car Seat for $189.99 (Save $52)
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
- All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop all the best deals you can get today
- Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark
- Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG
- Lowe’s Amazon Prime Day sales: Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices
- Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Discounts on Samsung smartphones, tablets and appliances
- Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more
- Prime Day Amazon device deals: Save on Echo smart speakers, TVs and security cameras
- Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best Samsung, Apple and LG deals on sale right now
- Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save on Bissell, Sun Joe and iRobot
- Prime Day kitchen deals: Huge discounts on Ninja, KitchenAid and Misen
- Prime Day TV deals: Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
- Prime Day clothing and fashion deals: Shop stylish sales from Champion, Adidas and Ray-Ban at Amazon
► Amazon Prime Day deal: AirPods are down to their lowest price
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—expect huge savings on headphones , robot vacuums , air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up .
What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?
While Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members , plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar competing sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart , Best Buy , Bed Bath & Beyond , The Home Depot and Wayfair . If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.
Right now, Target is offering tons of deep discounts during Amazon Prime Day. The big-box retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, clothing, toys and more.
When are Target Deal Days?
Target Deal Days is an online-only sales event that ran for three days from Monday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 13 . In comparison, Amazon Prime Day 2022 ran from Tuesday , July 12 to Wednesday, July 13 . Target Deal Days featured massive deals across every category at Target, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys.
What are the best post-Prime Day deals at Target?
There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $130 off at just $499.99. There are also several Ninja small appliances on offer including the Ninja Foodi 4-quart 5-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer for $179.99 as well as the coveted KitchenAid stand mixer at $399.99.
Should I shop Target’s Deal Days competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?
Yes! If you're looking to spec out your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, or want to upgrade your essential tech, or restock your closet Target is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.
Shop post-Prime Day deals at Target
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day is over, but you can still score KitchenAid, Ninja and Apple deals at Target
Comments / 0