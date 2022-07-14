Courtland Sutton can move into top-15 on Broncos' all-time receiving list this season

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has totaled at least 700 receiving yards in three of the last four seasons (the only exception was when he missed all but one game in 2020).

If he continues that pace in 2022 — and it seems safe to assume he will now that Russell Wilson is Denver’s quarterback — Sutton adding 700 yards to his current career total of 2,658 yards would increase his total to 3,358 yards.

That would be enough for Sutton to jump into 15th place on the team’s all-time receiving list, just above Eric Decker (3,070 yards) and just below Brandon Marshall (4,019 yards). Going into the 2022 season, Sutton currently ranks 18th on the team’s all-time list.

Rod Smith (11,389) is the team’s all-time leading receiver, followed by the late Demaryius Thomas (9,055 yards).

Sutton has topped 1,000 yards in a single season just once so far in his career, and he made the Pro Bowl that season (1,112 yards in 2019).

With four years left on his contract and Wilson throwing him the ball, Sutton seems poised to continue climbing the team’s all-time list. Soon he’ll be looking to crack the top-10 (Emmanuel Sanders, 5,361 yards).