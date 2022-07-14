ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with İstanbul Başakşehir on Thursday after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

İstanbul Başakşehir said the deal with Özil was for a one-year contract with an optional extension for another year.

The move came a day after Fenerbahçe said the 33-year-old midfielder left by mutual agreement with two years remaining on his contract. He joined Fenerbahçe in January 2021 on a free transfer when Arsenal ended his contract early. He scored eight goals in 25 games last season but hadn’t been selected since March following a reported disagreement with the management.

İstanbul Başakşehir is in the Europa Conference League this season after finishing fourth in the Turkish league. Fenerbahçe was second.

The Associated Press

