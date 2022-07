Lakeland is getting ready to re-open and entertain the area. They will be holding open auditions for their entire season on July 24, 1-3 pm and July 25 5-8 pm. T. hey will be casting 4 musicals and 5 plays, and are looking for actors, singers, and dancers of all ages, genders, ethnicities, and experience levels. For show information, roles, and information on how to audition, visit their website at lakelandcac.org and click the “auditions” tab.

