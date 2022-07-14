ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “I’m Sorry” | Episode 76

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBxPi_0gfaqWhU00
Source: n/a / other

R. Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, and Lore’l and Eva have a lot to say about that. Meanwhile, Method Man opens up about a past interaction with Destiny’s Child and apologizes to Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle. Plus, the ladies undress a cheating scandal on a cruise that resulted in a 60-person brawl.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Can men ever have a truly platonic friendship with a woman?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Do you need some fashion inspo? Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “I’m Sorry” | Episode 76 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s unofficial biography is available to pre-order now

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, which will be published on Thursday 21 July, is the latest tell-all, unofficial biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The book, which has been written by Tom Bower – an investigative journalist and the so-called master of unauthorised biographies – is due to provide a unique insight into the royal couple. The title is more than a year in the works, with Bower interviewing royal insiders, friends, and foes - including those “who have never spoken before”. As such, the latest release is eagerly anticipated and is said to uncover every...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Method Man
Person
R Kelly
Reality Tea

Alfonso Ribeiro Joins Tyra Banks As Co-Host Of Dancing With The Stars

More changes are coming to Dancing With The Stars for season 31. Previously, ABC announced that the long-running competition series would move to Disney+, making it the streamer’s first ever live program. Now, they’ve just announced a brand new co-host is joining in on the fun — Alfonso Ribeiro. Carlton from The Fresh Prince of […] The post Alfonso Ribeiro Joins Tyra Banks As Co-Host Of Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy