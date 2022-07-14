ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Watch: Titans' Bud Dupree, Rashad Weaver working out together

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Rashad Weaver were recently down in Florida together working on their pass-rush moves with training camp approaching later this month on July 27.

Both players are coming off disappointing first seasons in Nashville.

Weaver, who was a 2021 fourth-round pick and a standout last preseason, played in just two games (12 defensive snaps) and didn’t tally a sack before suffering a season-ending broken fibula.

Meanwhile, Dupree wasn’t himself until late in the campaign as he worked his way back from a torn ACL.

In order to prepare for training camp and the 2022 season, the pair were putting in work on their technique with pass-rush specialist and coach, LaAllan Clark. Here’s a look at the two in action.

As good as the Titans’ pass-rush was last season, it has the potential to be even better in 2022 if Dupree can return to pre-ACL injury form, something he appeared to be doing over the last five games (including playoffs) of the 2021 campaign with three sacks in that span.

Weaver will serve as depth and could provide a spark off the bench, but he could also be auditioning for a starting role for 2023 if Dupree has another down year and gets cut next offseason.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

