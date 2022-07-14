ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Rankings: Colorado Springs No. 3 among emerging markets for tech talent

By The Gazette
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7LBd_0gfalLqQ00
Microchip Technology is among tech businesses in Colorado Springs. The city  anked No. 3 among emerging markets in North America for tech talent, according to commercial real estate company CBRE’s 2022 Scoring Tech Talent report.

Colorado Springs ranked No. 3 among emerging markets in North America for tech talent, according to commercial real estate company CBRE’s 2022 Scoring Tech Talent report released this week.

The list of "North America's Next 25," featuring 25 smaller markets that represent "potential," is separate from CBRE's ranking of the 50 largest markets for tech talent in the U.S. and Canada.

The report on smaller markets pegged total tech employment in the Springs in 2021 at 18,670, with 10% growth in the field in five years. The average wage of tech jobs in the Springs was $95,880 in 2021, according to the report.

No 1 on "North America's Next 25" is Huntsville, Ala. Colorado Springs and the state as a whole has been fighting the planned move of U.S. Space Command to Huntsville from the Springs. Huntsville's total tech employment exceeds the Springs' at 22,510, the CBRE report says, but with a lower average wage of $94,417.

Tech talent jobs, as defined by the CBRE report, include software developers and programmers, computer support, database and systems, computer and information systems managers, and technology engineering-related and "back office" workers like sales, administration, finance and marketing.

Denver, meanwhile, secured the No. 10 ranking in the list of the top 50 tech talent markets, climbing two spots from the year before. The city has the 12th largest tech talent workforce in North America with 117,620 workers, the report said, while the average wage of tech talent jobs there was $101,593 in 2021.

The 50 markets were ranked "according to their competitive advantages and appeal to both employers and tech talent employees." The San Francisco Bay Area topped the list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brewbound.com

Rocky Mountain Brewery Site And Equipment for Sale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Rocky Mountain Brewery, a 2x Gold and Silver World Beer Cup award winner, is selling its dedicated 10,500 s.f. operating facility on 2-acre parcel located in a special, tax-designated Opportunity Zone of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Consider making your own recipes using its present brewing capacity...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

USAFA class of 2025 makes its way through Combat Survival Training

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 1,000 U.S. Air Force Academy cadet trainees are learning to survive in austere environments during Combat Survival Training (CST), June through July 2022. Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialists and cadet cadre train four groups of freshmen cadets over a 21-day period at multiple locations including Fort Carson’s Pinon […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Public comment sought on Space Command HQ move

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper called on Coloradans to submit public comments to the U.S. Air Force on the proposed move of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. The comment period is open through August 12, 2022 as part of the U.S....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Tech Jobs#Springs#U S Space Command#Huntsville
coloradosprings.com

7 best barbecue restaurants in Colorado Springs

Whether you're into traditional BBQ plates like tender smoked pork ribs or modern twists like burnt ends over poblano mac, these barbecue spots are sure to please. According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 barbecue restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy barbecue lands on the list:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
KRDO News Channel 13

Unauthorized party breached Colorado Springs Utilities data June 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On July 6, Colorado Springs Utilities were informed that customer data stored had been breached by an unauthorized party. In a news release, customer names, addresses, and Colorado Springs Utilities account numbers were accessed in the breach. However, Colorado Springs Utilities say information such as customer social security numbers and The post Unauthorized party breached Colorado Springs Utilities data June 15 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

Ganahl Announcing Lite Gov Monday, For Real This Time She Says

That’s the word from Matt Connelly’s Republican agit-prop website Campfire Colorado–more than a week after GOP gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s originally scheduled announcement of her pick for lieutenant governor last Thursday crashed and burned, with apparent first choice Las Animas County Commissioner Felix Lopez catching a case of much too publicly cold feet, another trademark Heidi Ganahl do-over is allegedly in the offing for Monday:
COLORADO STATE
coloradovirtuallibrary.org

Colorado State Parks: Lake Pueblo

This week we’re featuring Lake Pueblo State Park. Lake Pueblo is a large reservoir located just west of Pueblo, CO along the Arkansas River. The park features 60 miles of shoreline, marinas, hiking and biking trails, campgrounds, and more. Lake Pueblo was created when the Pueblo Dam was built...
PUEBLO, CO
villagerpublishing.com

It is final — GV will not allow any more gun stores in homes

On July 11, the Greenwood Village City Council passed on second and final reading an amendment to its zoning code to prohibit any new retail firearms stores in residential homes in the city. The vote was 5-3, exactly as it was on the first reading on June 6, with City Council Members Anne Ingebretsen, Donna Johnston, Libby Barnacle, Tom Stahl, and Judy Hilton voting in favor of the prohibition. Councilmembers Dave Kerber, Dave Bullock, and Paul Wiesner voted to permit additional retail gun stores in GV homes without limitation.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

10 weekend things to do in Colorado Springs and beyond: Gold Rush Days, Sacred Heart 100th, Water Circus and more

If you missed them in Colorado Springs, Cirque Italia's Water Circus and its 1950s Spectacular is in the Big Top Tent in the Pueblo Mall parking lot, 3429 Dillon Drive, this weekend. Fountains and splashing lighted water add to the performances. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Tickets: cirqueitalia.com.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Women of Wonder – 50 Years of Title IX: Pueblo’s Freda Hancock dominated 70s Colorado sprinting

Freda Hancock knew from an early age she was fast. As a fifth-grader, she could chase down nearly everyone in school, even most of the boys. "I could beat everybody in the school except for my brother Edward and another young man named Gayle Buffington," laughed Hancock. "In high school, they called me 'Rabbit.' Because The post Women of Wonder – 50 Years of Title IX: Pueblo’s Freda Hancock dominated 70s Colorado sprinting appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy