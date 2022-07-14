Rankings: Colorado Springs No. 3 among emerging markets for tech talent

Microchip Technology is among tech businesses in Colorado Springs. The city anked No. 3 among emerging markets in North America for tech talent, according to commercial real estate company CBRE’s 2022 Scoring Tech Talent report.

Colorado Springs ranked No. 3 among emerging markets in North America for tech talent, according to commercial real estate company CBRE’s 2022 Scoring Tech Talent report released this week.

The list of "North America's Next 25," featuring 25 smaller markets that represent "potential," is separate from CBRE's ranking of the 50 largest markets for tech talent in the U.S. and Canada.

The report on smaller markets pegged total tech employment in the Springs in 2021 at 18,670, with 10% growth in the field in five years. The average wage of tech jobs in the Springs was $95,880 in 2021, according to the report.

No 1 on "North America's Next 25" is Huntsville, Ala. Colorado Springs and the state as a whole has been fighting the planned move of U.S. Space Command to Huntsville from the Springs. Huntsville's total tech employment exceeds the Springs' at 22,510, the CBRE report says, but with a lower average wage of $94,417.

Tech talent jobs, as defined by the CBRE report, include software developers and programmers, computer support, database and systems, computer and information systems managers, and technology engineering-related and "back office" workers like sales, administration, finance and marketing.

Denver, meanwhile, secured the No. 10 ranking in the list of the top 50 tech talent markets, climbing two spots from the year before. The city has the 12th largest tech talent workforce in North America with 117,620 workers, the report said, while the average wage of tech talent jobs there was $101,593 in 2021.

The 50 markets were ranked "according to their competitive advantages and appeal to both employers and tech talent employees." The San Francisco Bay Area topped the list.