ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Water Main Break on Bergenline Avenue in WNY Between 60th & 61st Streets Closes Road

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA water main break in West New York has...

hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Demolition Underway at 405 Park Avenue in Midtown East, Manhattan

Demolition work is ramping up at 405 Park Avenue, the site of a potential skyscraper in Midtown East, Manhattan. Original plans from several years ago called for a renovation that would have added several floors to the existing 17-story structure, but full demolition permits were filed in January 2021. MRP Realty is the owner and Titan Industrial SVC Corp. is serving as the demolition contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 54th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
theobserver.com

Man magnetic fishing in Passaic River pulls out unexploded military shell: Nutley PD

What could have ended as a horrific tragedy instead concluded safely Saturday afternoon along the Passaic River in Nutley after a magnetic fisherman reportedly pulled out an unexploded, live piece of military ordinance from the river, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley Police Department’s public information officer, said. Montanari...
NUTLEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West New York, NJ
State
New York State
West New York, NJ
Government
PIX11

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#61st Streets#Veolia Water Nj
pix11.com

Severe storm, then heat wave possible in NY, NJ

After a seasonable Sunday, expect a stormy start to the work week followed by a heat wave. Monday could see heavy rain, damaging winds, thunder, lightning and localized flooding. There’s also a small chance of hail. The threat for any severe thunderstorms will be mainly north and west of New York City, forecasts show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

Mayor’s Spokesperson Confirms that Fireworks Caused West Side Fire

Mayor Fulop’s press secretary, Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, has confirmed that a fire that torched a West Side home on July 3 was triggered by fireworks. On Wednesday, ten days after the fire, while touting Jersey City’s apparent successes combatting the use of illegal fireworks, Wallace-Scalcione let the information slip in an interview with NJ.com/Advance Media. Penned by columnist Daysi Calavia-Robertson, the piece focused on the perils of illegal fireworks. “Scalcione,” she wrote, “noted Jersey City firefighters on July 3 responded to a fire on Ege Avenue ‘where they were met with heavy fire on the second and third floors’ of a three-story home.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Person killed when she falls from CSX freight train

STONY POINT – One of four people who apparently jumped onto a CSX freight train in the Highland Falls area shortly before noon on Wednesday, fell off the moving train and was located dead in the Tompkins Cove area, a railroad spokesperson said. Train traffic was stopped near the...
HIGHLAND FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
hobokengirl.com

This Local Artist Captures Hoboken + Jersey City Throughout the Years

Hoboken and Jersey City are packed full of artistic inspiration — and one local artist took notice. For decades, artist Richard La Rovere has documented the buildings and streets of past and present Jersey City, Hoboken, and the surrounding region in his charming pen and ink drawings. Richard built a career forming an enchanting archive of architectural renderings that celebrate what Hudson County neighborhoods and business districts looked like a century ago and how they appear today. Read on to learn all about Richard La Rovere, the local Hudson County artist working to capture and preserve various spots around Hoboken + Jersey City.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergen County Driver Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Killed NY Nail Tech

A New Jersey driver has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 48-year-old nail technician from Vietnam on the New York State Thruway in May, authorities said. Ardit Lleshi, age 25, of Garfield, was taken arrested on June 30 in connection to the death of Michael Tran, according to New York State Police. Lleshi was extradited to New York on Wednesday, July 13.

Comments / 0

Community Policy