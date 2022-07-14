Water Main Break on Bergenline Avenue in WNY Between 60th & 61st Streets Closes Road

Mayor Fulop’s press secretary, Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, has confirmed that a fire that torched a West Side home on July 3 was triggered by fireworks. On Wednesday, ten days after the fire, while touting Jersey City’s apparent successes combatting the use of illegal fireworks, Wallace-Scalcione let the information slip in an interview with NJ.com/Advance Media. Penned by columnist Daysi Calavia-Robertson, the piece focused on the perils of illegal fireworks. “Scalcione,” she wrote, “noted Jersey City firefighters on July 3 responded to a fire on Ege Avenue ‘where they were met with heavy fire on the second and third floors’ of a three-story home.”

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO