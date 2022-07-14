Assessor: Rolls Will Be Open for Inspection July 15-Aug. 15

MANDEVILLE, La – From the St. Tammany Corporation:. Marty Mayer, board president of St. Tammany Corporation, and Chris Masingill, the organization’s CEO, announced that St. Tammany Corporation has been awarded the President’s “E” Award for Export Service. Masingill and Todd Whalley, St. Tammany Corporation’s director of existing business and industry, accepted the award on July 13 at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. Created in 1961, the President’s “E” Award is the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports. It is given to businesses and organizations for assisting and facilitating export activities.
