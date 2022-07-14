ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessor: Rolls Will Be Open for Inspection July 15-Aug. 15

By Rich Collins
Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Assessor Erroll Williams is reminding Orleans Parish property owners that the 2023 assessment rolls will be open for public inspection from July 15 through Aug. 15. This is the annual opportunity for...

