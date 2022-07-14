Assessor: Rolls Will Be Open for Inspection July 15-Aug. 15

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University business professor Peter Ricchiuti, founder of the Burkenroad Reports, will be the keynote speaker at the New Orleans Chamber Third Quarter Business Luncheon on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom. The event begins at 11 a.m. Ricchiuti will deliver a presentation on the New Orleans economy, rising inflation, rate hikes, oil and gas and more to more than 500 business leaders. The first hour of the event will be dedicated to networking and registration; the program will begin at noon. Individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO