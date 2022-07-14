20 metros with the most tour and travel guides

Nicky Fitzgerald with staff members of Angama Mara. After four decades in hospitality, a safari lodge owner has a message for her peers and safari companies. Nicky Fitzgerald has just retired from the safari industry after spending 40 years conceptualizing, building, operating, and marketing 60 luxury properties across sub-Saharan Africa and India. She spent 15 years at the luxury adventure travel company &Beyond. In 2015, she became the founder, CEO, and shareholder of the award-winning 60-bed safari lodge Angama Mara, in the Masai Mara Conservancy in Kenya. This is Nicky’s first op-ed for AFAR.
