Hartford, CT

Hartford Marathon, Urban League host Move! fitness festival

fox61.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOVE! will take place in Hartford’s...

www.fox61.com

WTNH

MOVE Festival encourages Hartford to be active

(WTNH) – Hartford is encouraging residents of all ages to get active at the MOVE Festival taking place in Keney Park at the end of July! The festival will be hosting a 5K and one-mile distance event, as well as giveaways, live entertainment, and more. Shornda Cador, secretary of the Urban League of Greater Hartford, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon expands hours at aquatic facilities

VERNON — The town is extending the hours that its aquatic facilities will be open this summer, officials announced. The Community Pool at 375 Hartford Turnpike will now be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 21. Newhoca Beach at 185 Grier Road...
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Plainville Siblings Raise Another $30,000 for Travis Mills Foundation

Some community members spent Saturday morning at the pool, swimming 100 laps for our nation's vets. Leading this effort are siblings Michael and Kara Ahern from Plainville who presented a $30,000 check for the Travis Mills Foundation. "This is the biggest event we've had so far. It got big enough...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford woman leaves corporate world for career as artist

WEST HARTFORD — When Edible Arrangements moved its headquarters from Connecticut to Atlanta in 2018, Deb Presutto had a decision to make. As the company’s director of innovation, the West Hartford resident could stay on with the company as one of its few employees remaining in the state, or leave for a new opportunity.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Happenings around downtown Hartford this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. — Areas of Bushnell park are being serenaded with the sound of jazz. The Hartford Jazz festival is back bringing people in to feel the beat. Families can enjoy a weekend of music and food in downtown Hartford. “I’m very happy about it. It’s been a long...
HARTFORD, CT
#Urban League#Hartford Marathon
WTNH

Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz kicks off

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz is underway at Bushnell Park, lasting from July 14 to July 17. The festival began on Thursday when the Hall High School jazz band kicked off the festivities, and it will last through Sunday. Organizers said this celebration of jazz is the 17th largest jazz […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Weigold closes Torrington retail flooring store

TORRINGTON — The Weigold name is well-known in Torrington; for more than 90 years, its flooring company has served homeowners and businesses in and around Litchfield County. Owner Richard Weigold put a message on the company website and Facebook page this week saying the retail store on East Albert Street was closed.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Norwich man ending well-known wheelchair donation program

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A well-known motorized wheelchair donation program in Norwich is coming to an end. Phil Pavone, who owns A-Z Pawn Show in Norwich has given away nearly 900 motorized wheelchairs over the years. He gets the wheelchairs, fixes them up, puts new batteries in them, and then gives them to people who […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Hartford restaurant offers pay-what-you-can option to curb hunger

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new cafe in Hartford is open for business, offering breakfast and lunch. Gather55 feels like a regular restaurant — right up until you go to pay the bill. The “pay what you can” restaurant is run by the community group Hands on Hartford. Mike Kennedy, a regular at the establishment, […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

First 'pay as you can' restaurant opens in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A first of its kind “pay what you can” restaurant opened on Thursday morning in Hartford. It's called Gather55, located on Bartholomew Ave at the Hands On Hartford building. "I come here, talk to people, meet new people, and have a good meal at...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Lobster 'bombs' and pizza: over-the top lobster dishes in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yes, we know the classic hot buttered lobster roll reigns supreme in Connecticut. And we know plenty of eaters wouldn't dare adulterate lobster with anything beyond butter and maybe a squeeze of lemon. But restaurants and eateries around the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Car shows, monster trucks to be the stars this weekend

Spectators and car enthusiasts are invited to the Cruisin’ East Hartford Car Show on Saturday, July 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Middle School, 450 Forbes St., East Hartford. The show car entrance fee is $10 and there is no cut off year. Classics (both domestic...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Taste of New Haven bringing fries to the forefront

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For more than a decade, Colin Caplan has been running food tours that center around the Elm City’s main staple; New Haven Apizza. But, this month, Caplan is beginning a new tour focused on…French Fries. “I love pizza,” said Caplan. "We do pizza...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

After three years leading Greater New Britain Chamber, Moore announces retirement

NEW BRITAIN – After three years at the helm of the Greater New Britain Chamber, president and CEO William Moore will be retiring. “Under Bill’s leadership, the Chamber has grown our membership, presented hours of educational seminars and webinars for businesses, expanded the networking opportunities for our members, and responsibly represented the business community through an aggressive public policy advocacy program,” said Kyle Kummer, chair of the Board of Directors of the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce and president of Associated Financial Strategies. “There is no effective date for his retirement as he has agreed to assist the Chamber through the search process and selection of a new Chamber president.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT

