Hartford Marathon, Urban League host Move! fitness festival

NEW BRITAIN – After three years at the helm of the Greater New Britain Chamber, president and CEO William Moore will be retiring. “Under Bill’s leadership, the Chamber has grown our membership, presented hours of educational seminars and webinars for businesses, expanded the networking opportunities for our members, and responsibly represented the business community through an aggressive public policy advocacy program,” said Kyle Kummer, chair of the Board of Directors of the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce and president of Associated Financial Strategies. “There is no effective date for his retirement as he has agreed to assist the Chamber through the search process and selection of a new Chamber president.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO