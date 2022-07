Click here to read the full article. Retail sales rose 1.0 percent in June to $680.59 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Friday report, though the seasonally adjusted data doesn’t factor in changes in prices. This suggests that some of June’s growth came as a result of retailers raising sticker prices and could mean that the month’s sales might have declined. In fact, Wells Fargo economists Tim Quinlan and Shannon Seery estimated that real retail sales adjusted to reflect inflation fell 1.0 percent. Apparel and accessories store sales in June were essentially flat at $25.76 billion versus $25.87 billion in May,...

