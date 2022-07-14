Which Las Vegas Summer Celtics deserve to make Boston's 2022-23 roster?

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Which of the players currently suiting up for the Boston Celtics in Las Vegas Summer League might be on the regular season version of the Celtics come opening night this fall? The Celtics will very likely have both forward Sam Hauser and recently-drafted point guard JD Davison in the fold given they are on a regular and two way deal respectively, but from there, the picture gets fuzzier.

Previous two way prospects Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas may have an inside track with their knowledge of the system (especially after Ryan’s dramatic game-winner). Big men Mfiondu Kabengele and Trevion Williams flash potential for the Celtics at a position of need. Will one or more of them end up on the 2022-23 roster in any capacity?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast got together to debate precisely this topic among many on a recent episode.

Check out the clip embedded above to see what the trio had to say.

