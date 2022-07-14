ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Which Las Vegas Summer Celtics deserve to make Boston's 2022-23 roster?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yrkhr_0gfaVS8F00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Which of the players currently suiting up for the Boston Celtics in Las Vegas Summer League might be on the regular season version of the Celtics come opening night this fall? The Celtics will very likely have both forward Sam Hauser and recently-drafted point guard JD Davison in the fold given they are on a regular and two way deal respectively, but from there, the picture gets fuzzier.

Previous two way prospects Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas may have an inside track with their knowledge of the system (especially after Ryan’s dramatic game-winner). Big men Mfiondu Kabengele and Trevion Williams flash potential for the Celtics at a position of need. Will one or more of them end up on the 2022-23 roster in any capacity?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast got together to debate precisely this topic among many on a recent episode.

Check out the clip embedded above to see what the trio had to say.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

Follow us on Facebook

Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant trade destination revealed by Jerry West amid incredibly high praise

Jerry West, who currently sits on the board for the Los Angeles Clippers, previously spent no less than six years with the Golden State Warriors as an executive board member. During that time, he helped lead the Dubs to a couple of titles, while also getting the opportunity to work with some of the greatest players this game has ever known. This includes Kevin Durant, who himself won two titles with the Warriors during his three-year stint with the team.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Said Only One Player Could Beat Him 1-On-1: "If There's Gonna Be A Player To Beat Me, He Retired On That Last Shot In Utah In '98."

Kobe Bryant was easily one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. Starting off as a teenager with the Los Angeles Lakers, a young Kobe had limited chances to showcase his talents. But all of it changed after a couple of seasons as Bryant burst into the scene as one of the most exciting players to watch in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has made decision about his future with Nets?

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks now, but that does not mean the star point guard is looking for a change of scenery. Brian Lewis of the New York Post was told by sources that Irving wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-time All-Star is committed to the Nets even if they fulfill Kevin Durant’s trade request.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry West makes interesting prediction about Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, but one Hall of Famer and longtime NBA executive does not think that request is going to be fulfilled. Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, who is now an executive board member with the Los Angeles Clippers, shared some of his thoughts on the Durant situation this week. West said he believes Durant will remain with the Nets because it is highly unlikely a rival team can afford the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Sam Hauser
The Spun

Marcus Smart Reacts To The Celtics Trading For Malcolm Brogdon

Earlier this offseason, the Boston Celtics made headlines with a trade to acquire Malcolm Brogdon. The Celtics traded Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, a 2023 first-round pick, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan to the Indiana Pacers for the former NBA Rookie of the Year. After taking a few weeks...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Summer Celtics#The Boston Celtics#The Clns Media#Facebook Celtics Lab
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Between Fans At Yankees Game

A fight broke out in the Yankee Stadium stands during Wednesday night's game. As captured by spectators, a fan in a white Yankees jersey struck another fan wearing a camouflage Aaron Judge shirt. [Warning: Linked videos contain violence and profane language.] After a stadium staff member emerged to de-escalate the situation, the instigator then slapped the hat off the man's head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Tried To Land Bradley Beal But He Rejected The Move

The Golden State Warriors ended the 2021-22 season as the NBA Champions and can look back at their year as a great success. Klay Thompson returned to playing basketball, Draymond Green proved his defensive value, and Stephen Curry proved to be ageless as usual. The emergence of Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga further aided the Warriors in their championship quest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WEEI Sports Radio

Alex Cora isn't happy, and he shouldn't be

The other day White Sox manager Tony La Russa offered a unique way to explain away the frustrations of his underachieving club. "At some point, your skin has to get tough," he noted. "You have to have scabs. It’s been rough enough. You don’t walk through the season, show up in October and not have any scars. We keep our toughness going; this is putting stuff in the bank that will pay off later."
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy