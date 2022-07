Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Summit Township. The accident happened Saturday evening around 8:15 p.m. on Route 422 East. State police say 40-year-old Nathan Book of Slippery Rock was using an exit lane when he lost control of his motorcycle. Book and his passenger 40-year-old Katrina Book of Butler were both thrown off the bike and suffered injuries.

