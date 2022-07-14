ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Hidden self-portrait of Van Gogh found behind another painting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yq6ER_0gfa4ooT00

LONDON (AP) — A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings, the National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday.

The self-portrait was found on the back of Van Gogh’s “Head of a Peasant Woman” when experts at the Edinburgh gallery took an X-Ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition.

The work is believed to have been hidden for over a century, covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century.

Van Gogh was known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.

State College’s Arts Festival returns for its 56th celebration

The portrait shows a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat. Experts said the subject was instantly recognizable as the artist himself and is thought to be from his early work. The left ear is clearly visible, and Van Gogh famously cut his off in 1888.

Frances Fowle, a senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland, said the discovery was “thrilling.”

“Moments like this are incredibly rare,” she said. “We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world.”

The gallery said experts are evaluating how to remove the glue and cardboard without harming “Head of a Peasant Woman.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Visitors to an upcoming Impressionist exhibit at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh can see an X-Ray image of the self-portrait through a lightbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Indiana man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County, Indiana, man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
AMBIA, IN
WTAJ

Man pleads guilty to using shock collar, pepper spray on kids

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man has pleaded guilty to charges after using a dog shock collar and pepper spray on children in 2020, according to the charges filed. According to Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, John W. Bailey, 34, of Sipesville, pleaded guilty to one count each of recklessly endangering […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
BBC

Unknown Vincent van Gogh self-portrait discovered

An unknown self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh has been detected under cardboard and glue on the back of another painting. Art conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland said the image was revealed by an X-ray taken when they were examining the other painting in preparation for an exhibition. Experts...
VISUAL ART
Fox News

Who was the Mona Lisa in real life? Story behind Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting

Many historians have come up with answers about whom they believed the Mona Lisa was in real life. The most common answer is that the Mona Lisa is a portrait of the real-life Lisa Gherardini who was born on June 15, 1479, in Via Maggio, Republic of Florence and died July 15, 1542. Gherardini was the wife of a Florentine merchant named Francesco del Giocondo. Some historians though have different thoughts about who the famous artwork represents. Some believe that the Mona Lisa isn't a real person at all, rather a figment of Leonardo da Vinci's imagination or a portrait representing many women. Others believe that it is a self-portrait of Leonardo da Vinci himself. Even though there are theories about who the the person in the painting with the famous subtle smile is, Lisa Gherardini leads the way as the most-popular theory. The artwork, which has become one of the most famous paintings in the world can be found at Louvre Museum in Paris and has been there since 1804.
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
Indy100

Salvador Dali masterpiece to go on display in Spanish Gallery

A Salvador Dali masterpiece loaned to the Spanish Gallery in Bishop Auckland will help tell the story of the Spanish Golden Age during its five-month installation. The artwork titled Christ of St John of the Cross has been transported to its temporary home in County Durham and will be displayed alongside El Greco’s Christ on the Cross – uniting the two Spanish masterpieces.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Portrait#Painting#Gallery#The Wtaj Newsletter#Impressionist
Upworthy

101-year-old reunited with lost painting Nazis looted from her dad during World War II

A 101-year-old from the Netherlands has been reunited with a painting that was stolen from her father by the Nazis in 1940. Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck said she was amazed to see the painting again, which had hung in her family home in Arnhem during her childhood. The 1683 portrait of Steven Wolters by Caspar Netscher, a Dutch master, was a dear possession of her father, Joan Hendrik Smidt van Gelder, a doctor and director of the city’s children’s hospital. The painting is one among a long list of artwork that was looted by Nazis and finally finding a way back to the rightful owner. Bischoff van Heemskerck never lost hope of finding the painting by the artist Netscher, whose work is displayed in the National Gallery in London, reported The Guardian. She has decided to sell the piece of art through Sotheby’s so her family can benefit from the proceeds.
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Five Stolen Paintings Go on Display in Virtual Reality

In a new virtual reality exhibition, five missing masterpieces are now on view in stunning detail. The Stolen Art Gallery is not a physical gallery space; it is an app, which users can download and explore from anywhere in the world. Created by the Brazilian company Compass UOL, the gallery displays famous paintings that were stolen from museums over the last 50 or so years. The app is now available on smartphones, though its creators recommend using a VR headset.
VISUAL ART
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Paintings
WTAJ

Curwensville man charged with raping unconscious woman

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is behind bars for allegedly raping a neighbor’s friend in 2021. Douglas Albert, 53, was charged with raping an unconscious woman in March 2021 after DNA obtained from a rape kit was tied back to him. On March 31, 2021,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police search for suspect who punched man outside of State College Sheetz

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said punched another man outside of Sheetz on July 6. Police say that at approximately 2:27 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a man wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt white a white design on it, and a black ball cap allegedly punched a man. The alleged assault took place outside of the downtown Sheetz in State College located along the 100 block of South Pugh Street.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Fox News

Why is Pablo Picasso so famous? A look at the 20th century's most influential painter

Pablo Picasso is one of the most influential painters and sculptors of the 20th century, known for his artistic versatility and extraordinary talent. Picasso, who lived to 91, was famous for switching his artistic techniques and styles throughout his life. His critical acclaim in the modern art scene gained him a mass following the likes of which the world had not previously seen.
VISUAL ART
WTAJ

Police: Fugitive points gun at woman, threatens to kill her

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail with bail at $200,000 after authorities were told he threatened to kill a woman five times in the past six weeks. A relative of the woman came forward to state police in Huntingdon on July 12 and alleged that she witnessed 30-year-old William Ketchem, of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police find missing Vintondale woman

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Indiana and Cambria counties were searching for a missing, possibly endangered Vintondale woman. Update: Troopers report that Yerty was found said at around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. They want to thank everyone for their part to help locate the woman. You can read the original story below.
VINTONDALE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy