Timnath, CO

The Swetsville Zoo In Timnath Is About To Be Extinct

By A.J.
 5 days ago
A very unique Northern Colorado staple is about to be a done deal forever. The Swetsville Zoo in Timnath right off Harmony a little east of I-25 has been sold. The random and unique spot that confused me a bit when I first saw it was a really neat spot to...

99.9 The Point

Big Fun: 50 Photos from the 2022 Tiny House Festival in Loveland

Music, food, beer, games, and a lot of tiny houses made up the 2022 Tiny House Festival that happened in Loveland on July 16-17, 2022. There is a great fascination that people have for tiny houses. Maybe that's why the event in Loveland was called the People's Tiny House Festival. Tickets for the weekend-long event were about $12. I thought there might be folks not up for shelling out that cash, so I went out to take some pictures.
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

2022 Sounds of Summer Concerts at Front Range Village in Fort Collins

Summer is going to fly by; you need to get out there and enjoy it, or you might miss it. There are eight great and free concerts set up for you. You can add 'see a free concert' to your Thursday nights on the calendar this summer in the Choice City. Front Range Village in Fort Collins is presenting another summer of local acts to help you get into the weekend, early.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

A Favorite Loveland Restaurant Has a Mascot With the Greatest Name

Not many restaurants in Loveland have a mascot, at all, let alone one with a name that fits so perfectly. Sure, Chick-Fil-A has that cow mascot, but Chick-Fil-A is a national chain. This longtime downtown restaurant has been locally owned for over 50 years. They finally introduced this 'perfectly named' mascot in the summer of 2021. Have you seen them?
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

Palisade Farm Celebrates 25 Years of Coming to Berthoud

It's the most wonderful time of the year; no, not Christmas, Palisade peaches time. Those wonderful handheld wonders of goodness from the Western Slope are here. How many peaches from Palisade will you be buying this summer? Two dozen? Four dozen? If you're looking for peaches from a farm that knows what they're doing, why not this farm that's celebrating 25 years of coming to town?
BERTHOUD, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Cabins destroyed in Red Feather Lakes fire

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. — Damage from a fire in Red Feather Lakes that prompted evacuations was limited to two cabins on Sunday. Reports first started coming in just before 5 p.m. of smoke in Red Feather Lakes, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire at one cabin had spread to a second cabin on Lone Pine Court and was spreading about 100 feet into surrounding grasses.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
99.9 The Point

Bring The Heat–Colorado Breaks 144 Year Heat Record

Sure, it's summer in Colorado and it gets hot but it seems like Mother Nature is bringing the heat and kicking it up a notch a little this week in many parts of the country but it seems and feels like Colorado is getting the brunt of her heat wrath with daily high temperatures getting above or pretty close to 100 degrees and record lows that are staying between 70 and 75 degrees.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Flood 40 years ago changed Estes Park

A disaster 40 years ago today changed the face of downtown Estes Park, and its tourism-dependent businesses still are reaping the benefits of a landscaped riverwalk and other improvements. “If the Lawn Lake flood had never happened, Estes Park would not look the way it does today,” said Dave Thomas,...
ESTES PARK, CO
99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

