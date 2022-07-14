Shot-by-shot recap: Tiger Woods shoots 6-over 78 Thursday at the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods is back at his favorite golf course in the world.

After making the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship, the 15-time major champion is teeing it up for just the third time this week at the 2022 British Open following his single-car accident that nearly cost him his leg last year. A three-time Champion Golfer of the Year, Woods has won the Claret Jug twice at the Old Course at St. Andrews, which plays host for this year’s historic 150th playing of the Open. The Home of Golf has now hosted the championship 30 times.

Woods teed off at 9:59 a.m. ET alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick and Max Homa. Check out his 6-over 78 with shot-by-shot analysis below.

Pre-round

Still some time before Tiger tees off, but looks like he’s going with a vest here for the breezy first round in Scotland.

Hole 1 - Par 4

And we’re off! Iron off the tee and Tiger finds the fairway down the left side. Smooth swing and a solid start to his quest for another improbable major win. For as good as his first shot was, that’s how bad his second was. Sure, his ball was in a divot but Tiger still put a good swing and got clean contact on his approach that came up short of the green and one-hops into the burn running in front of the green. Not great. He takes his drop from the water and gives his fourth a good run at the hole and nearly chips in. Yikes. Tiger aimed outside the cup for his short putt and it didn’t break an inch. That’s a double-bogey six to start the day.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 1.

Hole 2 - Par 4

The Big Cat pulls driver from the bag for the first time and launches this one long and left, avoiding a fairway bunker and getting some solid run out. Solid swing after a troubling first hole. Well this isn’t a great trend: good tee shots followed by poor approaches. It’s a front pin here on the second and Tiger sent his one long to the back of the green, leaving a testy putt for birdie (but a birdie putt nonetheless!). Tiger gave this one a good roll but doesn’t pair the pasta with the sauce, leaving a tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 2.

Hole 3 - Par 4

First miscue off the tee comes here at No. 3. After losing his tee shot to the left, his second shot comes up a little short of the green, leaving a testy chip due to the undulating greens. Failed to get that one close and left a lengthy par putt that slides past the cup. He saves the bogey putt to avoid a second double in three holes, but that was a compounding of mistakes that we’ve seen quite a few times since his return at the Masters this spring.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over through 3.

Hole 4 - Par 4

Another driver here for Tiger and this one lands in the rough but kicks out into the fairway and should leave a solid look at the flag for his second. He found the green but left a good 50-plus feet on the bone for birdie and didn’t finish his meal. Can’t clean up his par save and that’s yet another dropped shot early in the round.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 over through 4.

Hole 5 - Par 5

After a lengthy wait on the tee, the boys are cleared to play their first par 5 of the day. He hits this one on a rope down the left side and was slightly asking for a little kick to the right but he’s in good shape for a much-needed chance to score and cut into his deficit. Tiger went for the green in two with the approach and comes up just short of the front edge. He appears to be walking a little gingerly after that one, which is to be expected after his leg was nearly amputated. Up-and-down for birdie is the play (or up-and-in for eagle?).

Difficult chip going straight uphill to the pin with not a whole lot of green to work with. All gas no class as Tiger runs this one by the cup and just couldn’t get it to stop. Birdie putt was close but no cigar and Tiger taps in for a disappointing par. Not that par is a bad score at the Old Course, but from where he was in the fairway, you’ve got to take advantage. Simple as that.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 over through 5.

Hole 6 - Par 4

Tiger outdrives Max and Matt here on No. 6 as he finds the fairway once again. For his lackluster score, he’s getting off the tee really well today. Approach looks good off the face and just clings to the front edge of the green, leaving a long birdie putt that needs to go over a slope just before reaching the cup. Have fun with that one. Hmm. He’s unhappy and it’s starting to show after he left that putt significantly short. But, he’s Tiger Woods after all and he buries the par save from eight feet with ease.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 over through 6.

Hole 7 - Par 4

“Light the candle Tiger!” yelled a fan as Tiger hit a fairway wood off the 7th tee.

“That could be a horror story,” said the broadcast as his tee shot went left of left into a bunker. His scramble game will need to be on point or else this hole could officially ruin the round. Took his medicine and just pitches this one back to the fairway. His third rides the wind and misses the green to the right, hitting a slope and running off the edge. That’s a lengthy par chip and the Cat does Cat things and pulls a long iron to keep it low. He took it back and forth like a putter and let the ball role right up inside 10 feet. Classy. His bogey putt was left the entire way and left a tap-in for his second double bogey on the front nine.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 6 over through 7.

Hole 8 - Par 3

The lone par 3 on the front nine! Tiger hit a draw into the green and just gave it a little too much juice as it misses the green off the left edge. His chip was just about perfect and rolls up within a couple feet for a stress-free par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 6 over through 8.

Hole 9 - Par 4

Tiger’s drive on the short par 4 misses the green a little short and right, and he does really well to chip his second into a slope and let the ball release towards the hole, inside eight feet for his best birdie chance of the day. After Max Homa made the group’s first birdie of the day, Woods followed suit with his first to take a bite out of his deficit.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 over through 9.

Hole 10 - Par 4

Little pep in his step down the fairway after he hit a b-e-a-utiful shot off the tee. The juice may be flowing as Tiger throws this one right on line with the flag and just a few feet short for another great look at birdie. He sends that one to the bottom of the cup with ease and slowly but surely he’s got the round back in gear.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 over through 10.

Hole 11 - Par 3

Smooth swing from Tiger and he’s right where I am at a wedding, the middle of the dance floor. His putt looks to have a good line but it just doesn’t have the pace to get to the hole. Might’ve been thrown off by some wind there, too. Yikes. He misses the six footer for par and falls back down the leaderboard after the consecutive birdies.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 over through 11.

Hole 12 - Par 4

After a 10-plus minute wait the boys are given the all-clear to take a swing at the drivable par-4 12th. Tiger barely carried some bushes and got a good kick across the green, leaving a decent chance to score here. His short game has been suspect at times today, but the lie from off the green shouldn’t be too bad. Good, not great here from the Cat as he leaves a manageable birdie putt but we won’t even bore you with the details, two-putt par and that’s another blown shot. Better than a bogey, though.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 over through 12.

Hole 13 - Par 4

Tiger hit his signature low-flying stinger with a driving iron and gave this one a good run down the fairway, though his ball eventually rolled into the rough. Well this won’t be fun: Tiger has a blind shot to the green from an uphill lie in the rough, with wind and a hard-breaking green. What could go wrong? He threw this one high into the air and landed it in the middle of the green and the ball just kept going from there. That’ll leave a good 100-plus feet for birdie. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but he left it way short. Just doesn’t quite have the pace for these lengthy putts. Missed the par save and he makes his second bogey in three holes.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 6 over through 13.

Hole 14 - Par 5

YAHTZEE! Driver here for Tiger and he hit it absolutely perfect, so good that it got a massive rollout and ran to the edge of the fairway. He’s blown chances like this a few times today and needs to capitalize on on this back-nine par five. And if you’re curious, that drive just went 412 yards, leaving just 188 into the green at the par five. St. Andrews, you beauty. And then when he needs his approach to get a kick it just deadens out and comes up short of the green. Golf, you brutal game. Still has a good chance to get up-and-down for birdie, but we’ve heard that a few times today and haven’t seen much of it. Tiger goes will putter here from 73 feet away and knocks his eagle attempt within a few feet for an easy birdie. That’s the Tiger we all remembered so fondly here.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 over through 14.

Hole 15 - Par 4

As noted on the broadcast, the wind this evening off the coast of Scotland is pretty fair, which could set up some scoring chances down the stretch. After all, few know this course as well as Tiger. The Big Cat pulls the Big Stick and he cuts this one down the fairway, finding the left side of the short stuff. Useful shot. Tiger and caddie Joe LaCava were deep in the process talking wind on this approach and it paid off as Tiger lands this one in the middle of the green and has another shot at birdie. If he hits that putt any better it’s in the cup. This one just, and I mean just, fails to catch the lip and curls around the back edge. Par, but man that was close.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 over through 15.

Hole 16 - Par 4

Tiger grabs iron here to lay back a bit and instead loses this shot to the rough. Tough one. I stand corrected! Tiger intentionally played this one down the third fairway to get a good angle of attack and just missed that line. He couldn’t control this one enough from the rough and missed the green long, which will leave a testy pitch-and-putt for par. He grabs the long iron again and putts this one up onto the green around 8-10 feet away. Not bad. He can’t believe that putt didn’t drop, and that’s another bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 6 over through 16.

Hole 17 - Par 4

Tiger hit a great drive down the left side of the fairway but it just trickled off the edge and caught speed as it carried into the rough. Shots from the rough haven’t been great for the Cat today. But this one, this one was money. Tiger found the green which is easier said than done on the quirky Road Hole, especially seeing as both Homa and Fitzpatrick found the punishing bunker left of the green. Nothing to see here, just a casual two-putt par. On to the last.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 6 over through 17.

Hole 18 - Par 4

The Valley of Sin claimed another with Tiger’s tee shot on the 18th as his 3-wood came just a yard short from staying up on the green. He goes with putter yet again from just off the green and rolls this one eight feet short of the pin, leaving a testy birdie to end the day. This one goes a good 4-5 feet by and leaves a knee-knocker for par, which he converts.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 6-over 78.