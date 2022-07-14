ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Andrews, SC

The Old Grand Lady is taking a beating in the Open Championship at St. Andrews

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45patZ_0gfa04dG00
(Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – The Grand Old Lady is taking a beating.

With little wind offering little to no resistance in the opening stages of the 150th Open Championship, and with the rumpled ground mimicking concrete to produce a layout playing much shorter than the 7,313 yards on the scorecard, the Old Course at St. Andrews was defenseless against the best players from around the world in Thursday’s first round.

Red numbers dominated the famous yellow leaderboards as 40 of the first 100 players to take to the ancient links were under par.

Leading the birdie barrage was Cameron Young, who is looking for his first PGA Tour title. Young contended in the PGA Championship (he tied for third) and is in contention for a major title again following an 8-under-par 64 that gave him the clubhouse lead. He is three shots clear of Cameron Smith, the Players champ.

150th Open Championship: Tee times | Leaderboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLwiq_0gfa04dG00
Ernie Els with his caddie before teeing off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

A blast from the past – Ernie Els, 52, who won the Open in 2002 and 2012 – was 5 under through 13 holes. Four-time major winner and 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy was 4 under through 12. Fourteen players were in the 60s, including Bryson DeChambeau, who was at 69.

About 45 players still have to tee off, including Tiger Woods.

“It’s nice to get off to a hot start any week, really,” Smith said. “But these majors, I think the tougher the course gets, especially around here, how it’s going to get really firm and really fast, it’s almost going to be like holding on I think on the weekend. Nice to get out there and shoot a number and get myself well under par.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Patrick Reed tries to put Tiger Woods’ Rory McIlroy’s patience to the test with LIV Golf gesture at The Open Championship

With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy voicing out their true feelings about players who defected from PGA TOUR to  LIV Golf ahead of 2022 The Open Championship, the drama at St. Andrews this week has only gotten more intense. Patrick Reed tried to add even more fuel to the fire by competing on the first […] The post Patrick Reed tries to put Tiger Woods’ Rory McIlroy’s patience to the test with LIV Golf gesture at The Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson responds to Tiger Woods’ rant against LIV Golf at Open Championship

Tiger Woods, golf’s most recognizable star, made his opinion of the rival league, LIV Golf, well known ahead of the Open Championship on Tuesday. Woods said that the PGA players who left for LIV “turned their backs on what has allowed them to get to this position.” With the Open Championship teeing off on Thursday, LIV Golf’s biggest star, Phil Mickelson, responded to Woods’ criticisms of the PGA defectors, per ESPN.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Rory McIlroy’s subtle hat tip was apparently part of what made Tiger Woods cry

On Friday morning, Tiger Woods—living legend, bionic man, three-time hoister of the Claret Jug—crossed the Swilcan Bridge for perhaps the final time. His hat held aloft, the gallery in rapturous applause, Woods breezed across the span without stopping and continued up the fairway, tears welling in his eyes. Woods later debunked theories that this would be his final Open, but he admitted it might be his last at the Old Course, which speaks somewhat to the emotion on display from one of the coldest golf assassins to ever do it.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Andrews, SC
FanSided

Look: Rory McIlroy broke a spectator’s hand with an errant Open tee shot

Rory McIlroy had a storybook start to The Open Championship at St. Andrews, save for an errant drive that one spectator will surely never forget. Just about everything went right for Rory McIlroy in the first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews. He sunk a putt of over 50 feet on the first hole to start off with a birdie and then didn’t look back. McIlroy made seven birdies and just one bogey on the day to put him in solo second place behind only Cameron Young.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods reacts to incredible ovation he got on 18 at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods could not help himself but break down a bit emotionally as he walked the 18th fairway Friday. Woods knew what the rest of us were already thinking, but didn’t want to admit. This might very well be the final time we see Woods walking The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods missed the cut at The Open Championship for the second straight time, finishing with a 9-over for the tournament.
GOLF
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Cameron Young
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: John Daly strutting around the Old Course in Hooters pants will make you proud to be an American

Earlier this year, we brought you news of lil’ John Daly’s NIL deal with Hooters. It was a match made in heaven, a reunion of America’s two first families at long last, and Big John wasted no time making the most of the fertile new partnership. First, he was seen ducking the media and b-lining straight for the nearest Hooters/casino following his first round at Southern Hills back in May.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ stunning admission after emotional walk at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods has missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship after posting a 3-over 75 Friday. He entered the day having an even worse first round of 6-over 78. His combined 9-over par is one of the worst scores of his career at a major. That’s certainly a far cry from what he had […] The post Tiger Woods’ stunning admission after emotional walk at St. Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
FOX Sports

Mickelson at British Open after skipping champions' meal

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — All dressed in black, Phil Mickelson walked out onto the first tee at the Old Course with only a few hundred fans watching nearby and several boisterous seagulls cackling above. His golf week was about to begin — a few days later than normal...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Tiger Woods misses Open Championship cut

Tiger Woods’ time at St Andrews ended early on Friday. The 15-time major champion missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship on the historic course in Scotland. He finished 9-over, nine strokes behind the cut at even par. As Woods entered the clubhouse, the leaders were Dustin Johnson, Cameron Young, and Cameron Smith, tied at 9-under. At the end of play for the day, Smith (-13) held a two-stroke lead over Young.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open Championship#Tour Championship#The Old Grand Lady#Pga
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley confirms future meeting with LIV Golf: 'You’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available'

LIV Golf has its eyes on a basketball Hall of Famer for their next addition to the broadcast lineup. Charles Barkley, an 11-time All-Star in the NBA and current analyst for TNT, recently said on the Pat McAfee Show in regards to PGA Tour players taking LIV Golf money that, “If somebody gave me $200 million I’d kill a relative.”
NBA
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Phil Mickelson says he’s ‘ecstatic.’ His demeanor suggests otherwise

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — All week in the run-up to the 150th Open Championship, Phil Mickelson has been following the worst advice in golf: keep your head down. So no Champions Dinner for the 2013 Open winner. No posing with the other Champion Golfers of the Year for the traditional photograph in front of the R&A clubhouse. No interaction with the media. No anything really, his mantra clear: stay out of the way as much as possible.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Tiger Woods thinks he's said goodbye to the Open at St. Andrews, but there's hope for more

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It’s the prodigy’s burden to forever be judged against the athlete they were in the flush of youth, before accumulated scar tissue and assorted speed bumps dented both undercarriage and confidence. Comparisons to a younger self are particularly unfair for those aging legends inextricably linked to the fields of play on which their reputations were forged. Take Serena Williams. Defeated in her opening match at Wimbledon last month, the step or two she’s lost over time seemed more pronounced on the very same Center Court where she’d won seven titles.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 highest-ranked golfers who missed the cut at 2022 British Open

Tiger Woods’ inspiring and anticipated return to the Old Course at St. Andrews ended with a 36-hole total of 9 over, ending his run at the 2022 British Open after two days. While Woods is not ranked among the world’s best golfers (currently 229th), his legendary status will always overshadow the computer’s data and create a whirlwind of buzz. He joins a list of big-time names who won’t be teeing it up during the weekend.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy